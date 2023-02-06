‘It’s about working together’: Barra residents praise CalMac’s quick response to school holiday ferry fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s about working together’: Barra residents praise CalMac’s quick response to school holiday ferry fears

By Eve McLachlan
February 6, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 1:26 pm
Castlebay, in Barra. Ferry issues have caused re-shuffled schedules for the small island. Photo: Marion MacNeil
Castlebay, in Barra. Ferry issues have caused re-shuffled schedules for the small island. Photo: Marion MacNeil

A Barra hotelier says ferry company CalMac’s action to save a school holiday on the island is an example of what “a community working together with an organisation” should look like.

The island of Barra faces regular ferry disruption when its lifeline services are called away to serve larger islands.

And hotelier Marion MacNeil, along with other Barra residents, noticed a particularly worrying case.

Marion MacNeil owns Barra’s Heathbank hotel and is chair of the Castlebay School Parent Council. Photo: Marion MacNeil

A reorganised timetable meant that islanders would miss the first two days of a short school break.

The holiday is from Wednesday, February 15 to Monday, February 20.

“School breaks up on the Tuesday afternoon,” says Ms MacNeil, who is chair of the Castlebay School Parent Council.

Usually, there is a ferry from Barra on Wednesdays. But it was set to be cancelled, with the ferry working overtime to cover Uist after issues with another vessel.

‘Ferry issues on one island affects other islands’

Parents would have had to choose between taking the Sunday sailing and missing two days of school, or having to go on the Friday, but be back by Monday.

Ms MacNeil says the problem was “a clear example of how the ferry issues on one island inadvertently affects other islands”.

She contacted CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond to make him aware of the impact and ask him to reconsider the timetable.

‘Welcome and commendable’

Thankfully, she says that Mr Drummond responded “near enough immediately” to her concerns.

This “open communication” allowed for a quick revision of the schedule — and meant that Barra families will now be able to enjoy their school holidays to the fullest.

Ms MacNeil says it’s “welcome and commendable” that “the community have highlighted an issue and CalMac have actively responded positively.”

“It’s about working together.”

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive. Image: CalMac.

The solution is a welcome piece of good news for an area facing a mounting ferry crisis.

But amongst the cancellations and delays, it’s to remember that “CalMac are running a good service,” Ms MacNeil says.

“They’ve been supportive of communities.”

Fault lies ‘with the Scottish Government’

“Where it’s going wrong, a lot of the time, is beyond their control.”

The fault lies “with the Scottish Government,” Ms MacNeil says.

Many of the cancellations islanders have seen in recent years are down to technical faults with what Robbie Drummond has called an “aging fleet.”

New ferries promised to the islands by the Scottish Government are now years behind schedule.

With resources limited, tensions are running high. But, Ms MacNeil says, that also means it’s more important than ever to work together.

“We all should be taking the time to recognise goodness.”

CalMac’s Area Operations Manager for the Hebrides, Fiona Galbraith, says that the company are “are always happy to work with communities to fix any issues.”

“I am really glad that we managed to find a solution that works out for the best for the Barra community.”

