‘It’s about working together’: Barra residents praise CalMac’s quick response to school holiday ferry fears

A Barra hotelier says ferry company CalMac’s action to save a school holiday on the island is an example of what “a community working together with an organisation” should look like.

The island of Barra faces regular ferry disruption when its lifeline services are called away to serve larger islands.

And hotelier Marion MacNeil, along with other Barra residents, noticed a particularly worrying case.

A reorganised timetable meant that islanders would miss the first two days of a short school break.

The holiday is from Wednesday, February 15 to Monday, February 20.

“School breaks up on the Tuesday afternoon,” says Ms MacNeil, who is chair of the Castlebay School Parent Council.

Usually, there is a ferry from Barra on Wednesdays. But it was set to be cancelled, with the ferry working overtime to cover Uist after issues with another vessel.

‘Ferry issues on one island affects other islands’

Parents would have had to choose between taking the Sunday sailing and missing two days of school, or having to go on the Friday, but be back by Monday.

Ms MacNeil says the problem was “a clear example of how the ferry issues on one island inadvertently affects other islands”.

She contacted CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond to make him aware of the impact and ask him to reconsider the timetable.

‘Welcome and commendable’

Thankfully, she says that Mr Drummond responded “near enough immediately” to her concerns.

This “open communication” allowed for a quick revision of the schedule — and meant that Barra families will now be able to enjoy their school holidays to the fullest.

Ms MacNeil says it’s “welcome and commendable” that “the community have highlighted an issue and CalMac have actively responded positively.”

“It’s about working together.”

The solution is a welcome piece of good news for an area facing a mounting ferry crisis.

But amongst the cancellations and delays, it’s to remember that “CalMac are running a good service,” Ms MacNeil says.

“They’ve been supportive of communities.”

Fault lies ‘with the Scottish Government’

“Where it’s going wrong, a lot of the time, is beyond their control.”

The fault lies “with the Scottish Government,” Ms MacNeil says.

Many of the cancellations islanders have seen in recent years are down to technical faults with what Robbie Drummond has called an “aging fleet.”

New ferries promised to the islands by the Scottish Government are now years behind schedule.

With resources limited, tensions are running high. But, Ms MacNeil says, that also means it’s more important than ever to work together.

“We all should be taking the time to recognise goodness.”

CalMac’s Area Operations Manager for the Hebrides, Fiona Galbraith, says that the company are “are always happy to work with communities to fix any issues.”

“I am really glad that we managed to find a solution that works out for the best for the Barra community.”

