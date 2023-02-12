Man who racially abused skateboarder reported to police by disgusted tourist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who racially abused skateboarder reported to police by disgusted tourist

By Kathryn Wylie
February 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson

A man who hurled racist abuse at a skateboarder in Elgin was reported to police after a disgusted tourist overheard his offensive remarks.

Lewis Smith called the man a “black c***” in the town centre in an unprovoked outburst.

There had been previous issues between the pair despite Smith’s victim claiming to have never met him before, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said the incident happened around 11.30am on June 17 last year as the man was skateboarding past Smith outside the PDSA charity shop on High Street.

‘Get the hell out of here’

She said: “The accused shouted at him ‘don’t f****** talk to me, get the hell out of here you black c***’.

“At this point, a lady who was on holiday here in the area heard what had been said and looked over to see what was happening.

“The complainer had never met the accused and had never had any conversation with him.

“The tourist reported the incident to the police and officers identified the accused from CCTV footage.”

Smith, 30, admitted uttering racist remarks to cause fear or alarm as well as two breaches of his curfew.

The pair had a history

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said the victim was actually known to Smith but had purposely told police he was unknown to him, given the man’s own previous behaviour towards Smith.

He said: “However, Mr Smith acted in an appalling fashion and takes full responsibility for it set against a difficult background at the time.”

The solicitor added that Smith had been struggling with substance misuse at the time but is doing better now that he is back living with his mother.

That was his explanation for him failing to answer the door during a curfew check last April, the court heard.

“He had fallen back into some habits that have caused him difficulty,” Mr O’Neill added. “He had consumed substances that had not been prescribed to him.”

‘This court will not tolerate racial abuse’

Smith was previously jailed last July for four months, just a matter of weeks after this racist incident.

On that occasion, he admitted to drunkenly hurling explicit comments and abuse at children who wouldn’t let him play football with them.

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov spoke directly to the dock to state: “This court will not tolerate racial abuse no matter what the background circumstances are. Do you understand?”

“Yes,” was the reply.

She handed Smith, of Forth Place, Elgin, a one-year supervision order and 160 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a missing rapist, a dying paedophile and a prosecco bottle…
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Vulnerable woman's boyfriend was abusive, court told
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Careless driver blames setting sun for causing serious three-car crash
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man who took car and drove it off the road had no licence
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Serial sex offender jailed after he was caught chatting to young boys outside Marks…
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Former footballer was in charge of major drug dealing operation in the Highlands

Most Read

1
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
2
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
3
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
4
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
5
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
6
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Peterhead dad breaks into the film industry after 20 years of hard work
7
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
8
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
New purpose for Forres’ TSB building, storage at Elgin City – Forres housing is…
9
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…
10
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…

More from Press and Journal

Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Lewis Smith leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented