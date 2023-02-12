New purpose for Forres’ TSB building, storage at Elgin City – Forres housing is rejected by planners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have rejected a housing development in Forres. They say goes against the Moray Local Development Plan.

In the same town, a former bank could be turned into a fitness studio.

But let’s start with plans to create a new storage building at Elgin City’s ground.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New store building for Elgin City

Elgin City wants to build a new storage building at their ground.

The block will be added next to the dressing rooms at Borough Briggs.

The football club’s general manager Kieran Carty has lodged the plans.

How are the club performing on the pitch?

The League Two side managed by Gavin Price is in the hunt for promotion.

Earlier this month, defender Owen Cairns said the club were well-equipped to kick on in their promotion push.

He said: “We have a strong squad, with some new additions, notably Aaron (Reid) up front), Evan Towler on the left as well as Mitch Taylor coming in.

“The squad is looking healthy and we’ve got good numbers, especially in the league.

“It gives the manager plenty of options and we’re all feeling pretty positive.”

SUBMITTED: New purpose for former bank

A former bank could be turned into a fitness studio.

Last April, the TSB bank in Forres was closed down.

It comes as around 70 outlets were shut down around the UK.

TSB blamed a further decline in the number of people visiting branches as more customers turned to online banking.

John Craig wants to breathe new life into the empty building on 156 High Street.

He is proposing a fitness studio.

The studio will be used between 9am and 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

On average, there will be four one-hour classes per day.

The bank teller’s desk will be removed.

Two staff will be on at any time in the studio.

There are expected to be 40 clients per day.

REJECTED: Forres housing

Plans to build 32 residential units in Forres have been rejected by planning chiefs.

Tulloch of Cummingston Limited was behind the housing proposals at Mannachie Road.

Council officials say the plans goes against many policies in the Moray Local Development Plan.

This includes the lack of sufficient supporting information to enable a fully informed assessment of the proposal.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk