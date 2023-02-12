New purpose for Forres’ TSB building, storage at Elgin City – Forres housing is rejected by planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

New purpose for Forres’ TSB building, storage at Elgin City – Forres housing is rejected by planners

By Sean McAngus
February 12, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 6:13 am
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps
New life could be breathe into the former TSB bank in Forres. Image: Design team/ Google Maps

Welcome to our weekly update on planning applications reviewed by Moray Council.

Planning chiefs have rejected a housing development in Forres. They say goes against the Moray Local Development Plan.

In the same town, a former bank could be turned into a fitness studio.

But let’s start with plans to create a new storage building at Elgin City’s ground.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New store building for Elgin City

Elgin City wants to build a new storage building at their ground.

The block will be added next to the dressing rooms at Borough Briggs.

The football club’s general manager Kieran Carty has lodged the plans.

Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.

How are the club performing on the pitch?

The League Two side managed by Gavin Price is in the hunt for promotion.

Earlier this month, defender Owen Cairns said the club were well-equipped to kick on in their promotion push.

He said: “We have a strong squad, with some new additions, notably Aaron (Reid) up front), Evan Towler on the left as well as Mitch Taylor coming in.

“The squad is looking healthy and we’ve got good numbers, especially in the league.

“It gives the manager plenty of options and we’re all feeling pretty positive.”

Manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

SUBMITTED: New purpose for former bank

A former bank could be turned into a fitness studio.

Last April, the TSB bank in Forres was closed down.

It comes as around 70 outlets were shut down around the UK.

TSB blamed a further decline in the number of people visiting branches as more customers turned to online banking.

Former Forres TSB in the High Street. Image: Google Maps

John Craig wants to breathe new life into the empty building on 156 High Street.

He is proposing a fitness studio.

The studio will be used between 9am and 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

On average, there will be four one-hour classes per day.

A general view of Forres High Street featuring the Tolbooth. Councillors have urged planners to remember parking for those who need to use cars in their regeneration plans.
Forres High Street. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The bank teller’s desk will be removed.

Two staff will be on at any time in the studio.

There are expected to be 40 clients per day.

REJECTED: Forres housing

Plans to build 32 residential units in Forres have been rejected by planning chiefs.

Tulloch of Cummingston Limited was behind the housing proposals at Mannachie Road.

Council officials say the plans goes against many policies in the Moray Local Development Plan.

This includes the lack of sufficient supporting information to enable a fully informed assessment of the proposal.

Drawing impression of one of homes  proposed on Mannachie Road. Image: Moray Council

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Seafield PS digital schools award Picture shows; Seafield PS pupils and staff. Elgin. Supplied by Seafield PS Date; 30/01/2023
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
A group of volunteers breaking ground on the new Aberlour Community Garden. Image: Andrew Kimmitt.
Aberlour Community Garden breaks ground to help residents with mental wellbeing
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a missing rapist, a dying paedophile and a prosecco bottle…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Lewis Smith appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who racially abused skateboarder reported to police by disgusted tourist
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…
Elgin Business Park is on the eastern outskirts of the town.
New home for accountancy firm at Elgin Business Park to adjust to 'increasingly digital'…
Whisky is poured into river for start of season and anglers cast lines into the water. Picture: (L-R) Allan Sinclair, Clive Murray and guest speaker Ian Gordon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Anglers cast their lines as River Spey officially opens for new salmon season
Midwife putting oil on pregnant mother
New relaxation treatment in Elgin for overdue pregnant mothers aims to reduce Aberdeen travelling
The nurse was working at Cathay Care Home in Forres when she allegedly forced residents to take medication against their will.
Moray nurse struck off for 'forcibly administering' medicine to care home residents
Former Moray leisure and tourism director Robert Cherry.
Bob Cherry: Former Moray leisure director and Forres in Bloom organiser

Most Read

1
Concerns about the level of care provided at a Huntly care home have been raised by residents' family members. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
2
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
3
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
4
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
5
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
6
Chris Watt, second from left, with fellow cast and crew members of The Mire. Supplied by Chris Watt.
Peterhead dad breaks into the film industry after 20 years of hard work
7
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
8
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…
9
Shona Marshall first got former show dog Betty to keep active. Image: Michael Traill
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Sean McAngus. Highland planning ahead Picture shows; .. MacDonald Hotel in Aviemore.. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. don't know. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/02/2023
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
Left to right: David Gow, director, Rhian Morgan, financial planner, Sandy Robertson , managing director, Kevin McKenzie, financial planner and Keith Mackie, director. Image: Muckle Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Sean Welsh (right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 at Livingston. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Stonehaven's Danny Anderson looks to start an attack against Dundee. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
A row broke out over deer management on Quinag. Image Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Aidan Wilson was on the scoresheet for Rothes against Elgin City.
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…
Ross County players celebrate Jordan White's goal in the recent 3-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson warns fight remains to stay in Premiership

Editor's Picks

Most Commented