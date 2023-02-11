Man who took car and drove it off the road had no licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who took car and drove it off the road had no licence

By Jenni Gee
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Gavin Hampton admitted the charge at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image Dc Thomson / Facebook
A man who took a car without permission and ran it off the road had no licence to drive, a court has heard.

Gavin Hampton had repeatedly asked the car’s owner if he could drive it but was refused.

However, when the owner fell asleep and left the keys unattended Hampton seized his opportunity and took it for a spin.

Hampton, 24, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent or lawful authority and driving without a licence.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that the incident took place on December 11 last year.

Man’s requests to drive refused

She said that Hampton and the witnesses were on a road trip when Hampton made a number of requests to drive the vehicle – all of which were declined by the owner.

Ms MacEwan said that when they reached Cannich the owner was tired so decided to go to bed, leaving the keys to the car on a table in the hall.

She said: “The witness was then woken up. The accused stated that he had taken the vehicle out for a drive and it had then been left in Glen Affric.”

Unlicenced driver ‘came a cropper’

When they arrived at the scene – around four miles from where the owner had left the car – it was “off the road and down an embankment.”

Police were called, and Hampton cautioned and charged. He confirmed to officers that he was driving the vehicle.

Solicitor Rory Gowans told the court that his client did not have a driving licence.

He said: “He had no business taking the car and he very quickly found out that he shouldn’t have taken it.”

He added: “He came a cropper.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald disqualified Hampton, of Gilbert Street, Inverness, from driving for six months and placed him on a community payback order with one year’s supervision.

