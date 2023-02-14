Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

McDonald’s bosses have apologised to an Aberdeen mother after her five-year-old daughter was subjected to half-naked images on a kid’s tablet.

Laura Wilson’s daughter came across images of a bare-chested man whilst playing on a tablet at one of the firm’s Aberdeen restaurants.

Upon notifying staff, the device was quickly removed as a full investigation got under way.

McDonald’s bosses have confirmed the unfortunate incident arose after settings on the device were tampered with, enabling the camera function.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Ms Wilson said stricter safeguarding measures should be in place.

She said: “I asked a member of staff if they checked the content and they said that wasn’t something they usually did.

“The tablets are for children so there should be safeguarding rules. It’s really worrying.

“I immediately complained and they just sent me an apology email and a voucher.”

Tablets removed after incident

McDonald’s has stressed that the device is only compatible with apps which adhere to safe industry standards, with each tablet’s cache cleared after two minutes of inactivity.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “We have strict controls in place to ensure our tablets are family-friendly, which includes only using apps that have appropriate ratings and internet content filtering.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, the tablet settings appear to have been tampered with and the camera function enabled.

“As soon as this was brought to the attention of the restaurant team, the tablets were removed so that an investigation can take place.

“We would like to apologise to the customer for their experience and understand they’ve been in touch with our customer services team who are providing further support .”