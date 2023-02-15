Man held knives to mum’s throat and told police he’d stab her to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man held knives to mum’s throat and told police he’d stab her to death

By David Love
February 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:52 am
Zeke McKnight held two knives to his mum's throat. Image: Facebook
A man held two knives to the throat of his mother and told police he was going to stab her to death.

Zeke McKnight’s terrifying behaviour happened after he demanded entry to her Inverness home and he began to berate her.

The 29-year-old went to attack one of the police officers who had been sent to the scene.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Inverness Sheriff Court that McKnight arrived at his mum’s home on the evening of April 16 last year but he turned agitated and angry after being let inside.

She said: “He had two knives in his hands and he said he was going to kill her and blamed her for his upbringing.”

McKnight’s mother was able to call the police and when officers arrived, they knocked at the door but failed to get a response.

Mrs Gair said they decided to force entry and began kicking at the door and shouted at McKnight to open it, but got verbal abuse in return.

Attacked police officer

She said: “He again stated he would kill her. Officers could see McKnight hold the two knives at his mother’s throat and he told them once more he would stab her to death.”

When McKnight tried to escape through a kitchen window, he was restrained by the officers, one of whom he tried to head-butt and then bit him on the leg.

The court heard that McKnight was released on bail but continued to offend.

Mrs Gair said that on June 1 2022 his ex-partner arrived at McKnight’s home in Pinewood Drive to collect some items and there was an argument.

“He pushed her to the ground and stood on her arm to her injury,” Mrs Gair said.

“The police were called but he ran away and jumped a six-foot fence. He was later traced nearby drinking from a bottle of cider.”

McKnight admitted possession of a knife, three charges of assault, one of threatening or abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and two breaches of bail conditions not to approach or contact his ex-partner.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell asked Sheriff Robert Frazer to call for a background report although he could proceed to sentence immediately as her client has previously served prison sentences.

He agreed and McKnight, who was again remanded in custody, will re-appear on March 16.

