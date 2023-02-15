Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at 3.50am

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A disabled man who mistakenly overdosed on pain medication was so confused when he crashed his car that he didn’t even realise it was the middle of the night.

Disorientated driver Thomas Quinn was wearing seven painkiller patches instead of just one and was on his way to collect a prescription from the chemist – despite it only being 3.50am.

The 52-year-old drove his vehicle 60 metres along the wrong side of Fife Street in Keith before crashing into a parked car, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said a witness was in his home and heard a loud bang outside in the early hours of November 26 2018.

He looked out to his driveway and saw his car had been struck by Quinn’s and was “extensively damaged”.

‘He appeared to have no idea what was going on’

“The accused was trying to get out of his vehicle and was struggling to do so,” Ms Poke said.

“It was noted he was using crutches. The witness returned inside and called the police.

“He took a chair back out with him and helped the accused into it.

“On arrival police officers could see tyre tracks from the accused’s car which showed it turned into Fife Street from Regent Street and veered onto the wrong side of the road.

“It continued along the wrong carriageway for 60 metres up to the point of collision.”

When officers spoke to Quinn they noted he had “no coherent speech” and “appeared to have no idea what was going on”.

They formed the opinion he was under the influence but a specimen of saliva returned a negative result for drugs.

Quinn told officers he was an amputee and was on significant pain medication including fentanyl, gabapentin, amitriptyline, and naproxen.

“He stated he was going to the chemist to get his medication since it was 9am,” the fiscal added. “He appeared very confused to the police.”

When checked over by paramedics they noted he was wearing two fentanyl patches, which they said might have caused the appearance of intoxication.

Had seven patches on instead of one

He was taken to Elgin Police Station where it was noted he couldn’t stand unaided.

A further assessment at Dr Grays Hospital revealed a further five fentanyl patches on his upper body.

Quinn, who was not present in court, admitted careless driving and drug-driving charges.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client was severely injured when he was struck on his motorbike on the Fochabers-to-Buckie road around 20 years ago.

He lost one leg entirely and mobility in the other.

Mr O’Neill said: “He continues to receive significant prescribed pain medication to deal with both pain and phantom pain.

“It appears to be the case there had been some confusion on the impact of the fentanyl patches provided to him.

“They should be worn for five days and he took that to mean that after five days they were spent and a new one should be fitted.

‘A very unfortunate matter’

“He had been applying them on that basis but found it extremely difficult to get get them off.

“He hadn’t realised they were not spent and had still been releasing medication into his bloodstream.

“It’s a very serious and unfortunate matter.”

The court heard Quinn had since given up his car and it “doesn’t look likely he will ever be behind the wheel again”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Quinn, Nelson Terrace. Keith, £560 and banned him from driving for 19 months.

