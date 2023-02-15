Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at 3.50am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at 3.50am

By Kathryn Wylie
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A disabled man who mistakenly overdosed on pain medication was so confused when he crashed his car that he didn’t even realise it was the middle of the night.

Disorientated driver Thomas Quinn was wearing seven painkiller patches instead of just one and was on his way to collect a prescription from the chemist – despite it only being 3.50am.

The 52-year-old drove his vehicle 60 metres along the wrong side of Fife Street in Keith before crashing into a parked car, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke said a witness was in his home and heard a loud bang outside in the early hours of November 26 2018.

He looked out to his driveway and saw his car had been struck by Quinn’s and was “extensively damaged”.

‘He appeared to have no idea what was going on’

“The accused was trying to get out of his vehicle and was struggling to do so,” Ms Poke said.

“It was noted he was using crutches. The witness returned inside and called the police.

“He took a chair back out with him and helped the accused into it.

“On arrival police officers could see tyre tracks from the accused’s car which showed it turned into Fife Street from Regent Street and veered onto the wrong side of the road.

“It continued along the wrong carriageway for 60 metres up to the point of collision.”

When officers spoke to Quinn they noted he had “no coherent speech” and “appeared to have no idea what was going on”.

They formed the opinion he was under the influence but a specimen of saliva returned a negative result for drugs.

Keith town centre looking to Fife Street from Regent Street. Supplied by Google Maps

Quinn told officers he was an amputee and was on significant pain medication including fentanyl, gabapentin, amitriptyline, and naproxen.

“He stated he was going to the chemist to get his medication since it was 9am,” the fiscal added. “He appeared very confused to the police.”

When checked over by paramedics they noted he was wearing two fentanyl patches, which they said might have caused the appearance of intoxication.

Had seven patches on instead of one

He was taken to Elgin Police Station where it was noted he couldn’t stand unaided.

A further assessment at Dr Grays Hospital revealed a further five fentanyl patches on his upper body.

Quinn, who was not present in court, admitted careless driving and drug-driving charges.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client was severely injured when he was struck on his motorbike on the Fochabers-to-Buckie road around 20 years ago.

He lost one leg entirely and mobility in the other.

Mr O’Neill said: “He continues to receive significant prescribed pain medication to deal with both pain and phantom pain.

“It appears to be the case there had been some confusion on the impact of the fentanyl patches provided to him.

“They should be worn for five days and he took that to mean that after five days they were spent and a new one should be fitted.

‘A very unfortunate matter’

“He had been applying them on that basis but found it extremely difficult to get get them off.

“He hadn’t realised they were not spent and had still been releasing medication into his bloodstream.

“It’s a very serious and unfortunate matter.”

The court heard Quinn had since given up his car and it “doesn’t look likely he will ever be behind the wheel again”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined Quinn, Nelson Terrace. Keith, £560 and banned him from driving for 19 months.

Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
Nicola Sturgeon
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
Thomas Quinn's case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Highland Council propose closure of two schools

