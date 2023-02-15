Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sheriff’s ruling into quad bike death of ‘well-liked’ Speyside gamekeeper

By David Meikle
February 15, 2023, 5:04 pm
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.

A “well-liked and hardworking” gamekeeper was crushed to death after his quad bike flipped and trapped him underneath, a sheriff has ruled.

David Taylor, 27, was riding the vehicle while working on the Muckrach Estate in Dulnain Bridge, Speyside.

As the dad-of-one approached a river ford the Honda TRX vehicle struck the embankment and toppled over.

His horrified fiancee Christina McInnes later discovered her partner and raised the alarm after she was unable to move the bike herself.

Emergency services raced to Clachbain Farm but Mr Taylor could not be saved.

Gamekeeper’s death second tragedy for family

The death was the second tragedy to hit the Taylor family after his 16-year-old sister Sophie was accidentally shot dead by her boyfriend Calum Murray as he cleaned his gun in April 2011.

The 18-year-old trainee gamekeeper was so distraught he then turned the gun on himself at his home on the Glenavon Estate, near Tomintoul.

A fatal accident inquiry at Inverness Sheriff Court has now found there was no evidence to show why Mr Taylor’s bike left the track and flipped over in August 2020.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said it was impossible to determine if there were defects in any system of working or if any precautions could have been taken to avoid the death.

The inquiry heard Mr Taylor was an “experienced” rider of quad bikes and was “very cautious” while driving them, especially following the birth of his son.

A post-mortem later found he died of crush asphyxia due to a quad bike accident.

In a written judgment, Sheriff Aitken said: “It is very clear from the evidence presented to the inquiry what happened which resulted in Mr Taylor’s untimely death.

“The quad bike he was riding overturned with tragic, fatal results.

No evidence on why accident happened

“However, as the accident was, understandably, unwitnessed there is no evidence as to why the accident happened.

“It is neither helpful nor permissible for me to engage in speculation as to the cause of the accident.

“He was clearly a very conscientious, competent and talented young family man who was very well regarded and respected by his employers.

“His death is a tragedy which is no doubt still very keenly felt.”

Following his death, dozens of tributes were paid to the experienced gamekeeper.

One came from Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain, who said: “I have known and respected the Taylor family for many years.

“I cannot believe that this tragic accident has happened. David will be sorely missed by all those that knew him.

“I am humbled to see how many of his friends and indeed the wider community have come together to try to help his family face the future.”

A GoFundMe page raised over £145,000 in just over a week.

‘A good friend to many’

A statement said: “Davie was a well-liked, hard-working gamekeeper with a cheeky sense of humour and a good friend to many.

“From an early age he had set his heart on following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather on the hill and was proving himself a credit to such a well-known and respected keepering family.

It revealed that the young man had recently settled into a new job at Lochindorb, assuring his future in “a profession that he loved” and said his journey was being shared by his fiancee Christie and their then 11-month-old son, also David, who was “the apple of his father’s eye.”

It concluded: “Nothing can fill the gap left in everyone’s lives by this unbearable tragedy, but it will, we hope, allow as many people as possible to show their love and support for the family as they try to come to terms with this utterly tragic loss.”

People lined the streets of Tomintoul to pay their respects to David Taylor. Image: DC Thomson / Sandy McCook

Members of the local community lined the streets of Tomintoul on the day of David’s funeral, many of them dressed in traditional tweeds at the request of the family.

Alex Hogg, chairman of the Scottish Gamekeepers Association, which passed on its “deepest condolences” to the family at the time, was among the group.

He said: “I am sure seeing so many gamekeepers turning out in their tweeds, as a mark of respect, will have been appreciated by the family.

“The numbers in attendance were a testament to how well Davie was regarded by so many.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
David Love: Bill MacDowell's death leaves us all with questions
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Man crashed car after overdosing on painkiller patches and trying to visit chemist at…
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Man threatened to slash pregnant partner who went through his phone
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Man held knives to mum's throat and told police he'd stab her to death
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Dad-to-be could lose job after being caught driving at double the cocaine limit
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Man in court after pushing partner out of bed for hogging the duvet
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Woman threw phone at man's head after 'inappropriate' proposition
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was 'like something out…

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland’s first minister
4
2
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Watch: A947 to close overnight after patient taken to hospital following ‘fireball’ tanker crash
3
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…
4
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians
5
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
6
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
7
Innes is still suffering effects of the condition he developed in 2018. Image: Ness
Aberdeen man’s charity praise after rare condition left him suddenly ‘housebound’
8
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Court date set for north-east man accused of killing colleague on Qatari oil platform
9
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Roy MacGregor sells off part of his Global Energy Group empire
10
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

More from Press and Journal

David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Malky Mackay senses dynamic shift at Ross County as existing squad and new players…
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Fraserburgh win Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after late Sean Butcher goal
Nicola Sturgeon
Derek Healey: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
David Taylor with fiancée Christie and son David.
Highland Council propose closure of two schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented