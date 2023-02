[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in central Aberdeen.

Police were called to an ongoing incident in the Schoolhill area of the city at 1.55pm.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene for a breach of bail conditions.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.55pm on Wednesday February 15, police were called to the Schoolhill area of Aberdeen, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of bail.”