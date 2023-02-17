Man tried to post £800 cannabis parcel to Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man tried to post £800 cannabis parcel to Shetland

By Jenni Gee
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:34 pm
Keith Walton appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
A man was caught attempting to send cannabis worth £800 through the post, a court had heard

Keith Walton told Post Office staff that the package, destined for an address in Shetland, contained toys for his son.

But staff became suspicious and alerted police, who recovered 135 grams of the class B drug.

Walton, 40, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having already admitted the single charge of being concerned in the supplying of cannabis.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan said on October 28 2020 Walton visited Dingwall post office at around 11.25 am.

Suspicious staff called police

The transaction was processed but staff, who noted that Walton had sent a similar package very recently, became suspicious and set the parcel aside.

Police were called and the package was later found to contain 135 grams of cannabis, with a value of £800.

Solicitor Mike Chapman, for Walton, told the court that his client had no recollection of committing the offence.

He said: “At the time he was in the grip of a serious drug dependency problem.

“His view is that he would have acted in the way that he had in order to fund his own drug habit.”

Mr Chapman said Walton had faced several issues that resulted in him turning to drug use at an early age.

‘Heavy shadow’ of drug use

“That drug use has cast a heavy shadow over his life until fairly recently,” he added.

The court heard that Walton had been making good progress with addressing his substance abuse issues.

Addressing Sheriff Robert Frazer, Mr Chapman said: “I would ask you to give Mr Walton credit for his efforts to turn his life around.”

Sheriff Frazer placed Walton, of Ord Terrace, Strathpeffer, on a community payback order with 12 months supervision and 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

