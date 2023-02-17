Doubling of sex crime figures in Orkney down to awareness and increased confidence in reporting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s top police officer has said a doubling in the number of sexual crimes recorded is down to the “proactive work” of police.

Area commander for Orkney with Police Scotland, Chief Inspector Scott Robertson, reported the latest crime figures to councillors this week.

These figures show sexual crimes in Orkney rose almost 110% against the five-year average.

They were also up 102% from the year-to-date before.

For the year-to-date between April and December 2022, a total of 73 sexual crimes were reported.

This is compared with 36 the year before. The five-year average currently stands at 33.2.

These recent figures showed 12 cases of rape and 21 cases of sexual assault recorded between April and December 2022.

Further information was asked for by councillors at a meeting of the local authority’s policy and fire sub-committee, on Tuesday.

National conversation around violence towards women and girls

However, the Chief Inspector was not able to provide information there and then.

He agreed to report back to councillors.

However, Ch Insp Robertson has today said that these latest crime figures represent the proactive work of police.

He also said the increased national conversation around such issues may have contributed.

He said: “The Domestic Abuse Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department in Orkney have carried out successful proactive work over the past year.

“This includes cases where multiple victims have been identified as part of an existing inquiry.

“Significant work undertaken by Police Scotland to improve our response, as well as the national conversation around violence against women and girls, may have influenced increased confidence in reporting sexual crimes, and this will include reports of recent and non-recent offending.

“Rape and serious sexual crime is vastly under-reported.

“I hope this increase in reporting is down to victims’ confidence in coming forward, knowing our dedicated, professional officers will fully investigate every report, regardless of where or when it occurred.

“We encourage people to come forward and report.”