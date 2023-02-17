Doubling of sex crime figures in Orkney down to awareness and increased confidence in reporting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Doubling of sex crime figures in Orkney down to awareness and increased confidence in reporting

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:21 pm
Orkney crime
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. An Orkney coucnillor says an increase in the crime stats is not due to a crime wave Picture shows; Kirkwall Police Station. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; 12/07/2022

Orkney’s top police officer has said a doubling in the number of sexual crimes recorded is down to the “proactive work” of police.

Area commander for Orkney with Police Scotland, Chief Inspector Scott Robertson, reported the latest crime figures to councillors this week.

These figures show sexual crimes in Orkney rose almost 110% against the five-year average.

They were also up 102% from the year-to-date before.

For the year-to-date between April and December 2022, a total of 73 sexual crimes were reported.

This is compared with 36 the year before. The five-year average currently stands at 33.2.

These recent figures showed 12 cases of rape and 21 cases of sexual assault recorded between April and December 2022.

Further information was asked for by councillors at a meeting of the local authority’s policy and fire sub-committee, on Tuesday.

National conversation around violence towards women and girls

However, the Chief Inspector was not able to provide information there and then.

He agreed to report back to councillors.

However, Ch Insp Robertson has today said that these latest crime figures represent the proactive work of police.

He also said the increased national conversation around such issues may have contributed.

He said: “The Domestic Abuse Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department in Orkney have carried out successful proactive work over the past year.

“This includes cases where multiple victims have been identified as part of an existing inquiry.

“Significant work undertaken by Police Scotland to improve our response, as well as the national conversation around violence against women and girls, may have influenced increased confidence in reporting sexual crimes, and this will include reports of recent and non-recent offending.

“Rape and serious sexual crime is vastly under-reported.

“I hope this increase in reporting is down to victims’ confidence in coming forward, knowing our dedicated, professional officers will fully investigate every report, regardless of where or when it occurred.

“We encourage people to come forward and report.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A man walking through snow with his hood up
Further icy conditions forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Iona
Fancy living and working on the edge of the Atlantic?
Scotrail services between Inverness and Wick have been cancelled this morning. Image: Jane Barlow/PA
Inverness to Wick ScotRail services face further disruption following Storm Otto
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing 16-year-old boy from Inverness traced safe and well
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2022 URN: CR0034802 & CR0035358 F&D story on Taste of Nairn, which makes its highly-anticipated return this today. Picture: Tattie Scone making with contestants Mandy Elizabeth Rush and Ian Finlayson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Food and drink fans in for a treat as Taste of Nairn dates revealed
Concerns have been raised about bird flu spreading into seals. But Scottish seal rescuers are determined to continue helping the marine mammals, like this one discovered tangled up in fishing gear near Thurso, whenever they are in need — despite the transmission risk. Image: Caithness Seal Rehab And Release
'We'll never stop saving them': The seal rescuers facing bird flu risks
Richard Cooke chasing tornadoes with friends in the USA. Photo: Richard Cooke
'I realised I wasn't the only weather nerd around': How one man grew a…
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
Finn Creaney, 32, a bushcraft expert went missing from a walk in March. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
'It takes one person to spot him': North YouTuber makes documentary on disappearance of…
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented