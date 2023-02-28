Pervert caught after paedophile hunters’ delivery driver ruse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pervert caught after paedophile hunters’ delivery driver ruse

By David Love
February 28, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 12:38 pm
David Penney's case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Paedophile hunters posed as delivery drivers in order to get a man who was communicating indecently with children to come to his front door.

David Penney, 56, thought he was chatting to girls as young as 13 but was actually speaking to adult volunteers working with online groups who expose offenders.

After luring him to the front door of his Keith home by pretending to be delivery drivers, the volunteers passed the information on to police – who Penney had already called to get rid of the paedophile hunters on his doorstep.

Penney, of Main Street, Newmill, has avoided a prison sentence but instead will have to participate in a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders.

He will also be under three years of social work supervision and remain on the sex offender’s register for the same period after being sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Sara Matheson had previously deferred sentence for a background report.

The sheriff had been told that Penney began communicating with an adult posing as 13-year-old ‘Isla’ on September 25 2021 on a chat site.

Asked intimate questions

The court heard that Penney would ask her intimate questions about her nipples, bra wearing and how he would like to see more of her.

But fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that he ended the conversation a few days later “and he appeared to block her number”.

Mrs Gair said that the second decoy was set up by another vigilante group under the name of Chloe and Penney contacted her on January 26, 2022.

Once more he asked her about wearing a bra, how he would like to see her topless, enquired about her nipples and if she had seen a man’s penis.

Mrs Gair said: “He ended the conversation 24 hours afterwards but the groups traced him by posing as a delivery driver with a damaged parcel for him. They got his address and when they went to his door, it was filmed and broadcast live on social media.”

She added that Penney himself contacted police about what was happening and when officers arrived, the group representatives handed over their dossier on him.

