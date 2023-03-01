Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl

By Jenni Gee
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
The assault took place in the Commercial Hotel, Keith. Image: Google Street View
The assault took place in the Commercial Hotel, Keith. Image: Google Street View

Drinks with a friend turned into a bar brawl that ended with one man lying motionless and bleeding on a pub floor, a court has heard.

Michael Davidson was captured on CCTV attacking his drinking buddy with a bar stool after a social meet-up descended into violence.

The victim was left unconscious and with cuts and bruises that required hospital treatment.

Davidson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that Davidson and the other man arrived at the Commercial Hotel in Keith at around 7.45pm on April 23 last year.

Friends were ‘in good spirits’

She said: “Whilst intoxicated they both appeared in good spirits and were served drinks.”

But just half an hour later the pair began pushing and shoving each other before wrestling and ending up on the floor, despite a barmaid’s efforts to separate them.

As some point during the struggle a witness heard Davidson tell the other man to “stop biting me” before he picked up a bar stool and struck the other man with it several times.

CCTV cameras captured the attack, which left the victim lying motionless on the floor of the pub.

Victim left unconscious

Davidson left the premises and a barmaid tended to the unconscious man, holding a towel to his head to stem the bleeding whilst they waited for an ambulance.

The man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was treated for bruising and cuts to the right side of his back, torso, hand and arm. He had also suffered a seven-centimetre laceration to his head, which required closing.

The court heard that the man had since died of causes unrelated to the incident.

Solicitor Stephen Carty for Davidson told the court that his client and the man were indeed friends who had gone to the pub together on the day in question.

He said: “It is not quite clear as to why the fight started between them.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing to next month for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

She also told Davidson, of Land Street, Keith, that she planned to have the CCTV footage of the attack played to the court at that hearing.

 

