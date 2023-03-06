Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Appeals have been lodged in an effort to free two mothers who were remanded in custody after admitting their parts in a horrifying series of pub attacks.

Debbie Baillie and Kirstie Kelly, along with two men, assaulted customers and staff of the Crown Inn and Commercial Hotel in Keith and were remanded in custody on Wednesday ahead of sentencing.

Following the calling of their case, staff at Inverness Justice Centre rallied around to help care for the women’s two young children – a four-month-old infant and four-year-old – who were left in the care of a man.

For several hours there was confusion about where the children should be taken, prompting staff at the court to give them food, drink and even changing the baby’s nappy.

The Press and Journal understands they were hauled before bosses the following day and “spoken to” about their intervention.

However, other court users praised them for their “display of humanity” and said they should be congratulated, not criticised.

Baillie, 22, Kelly, 34, appeared in the dock with Anthony McPhee, 36, and Lee McPhee, 19, and admitted a number of assault charges related to the attacks in February 2022.

One man was kicked and stamped on by the McPhees before being struck over the head with an electric heater. Horrific CCTV footage of the attacks was played in the courtroom.

During the hearing, Sheriff Sara Matheson was made aware that the women’s children were in the building and asked who was looking after them.

She was told a family member and a friend and then proceeded to remand all four accused in custody until next month for background reports.

Both women looked shocked at their incarceration, with Baillie initially refusing to leave the dock. But she complied shortly afterwards with prisoner escort staff while still pleading to see her baby.

Outside court four, a man was waiting with the baby, who was in a car seat, and the four-year-old.

Court staff ‘spoken to’ following acts of kindness

A court source said: “The sheriff was quite entitled to remand them all in custody after viewing the shocking footage of the violence.

“The ‘babysitter’ outside court was taken by surprise by the development and didn’t seem to know what to do.

“It was then that Justice Centre staff stepped in. One phoned social work and Police Scotland but initially could not get assistance.

“Food and drink was given to both and one female member changed the baby’s nappy, seeing that it was uncomfortable.

“The attention continued for almost an hour until a member of staff was told by senior management that she must stop what she was doing.

“Others continued offering help and comfort and then the man left with the children in the expectation he would drop them off.

“However he was quickly called back to the Justice Centre and staff and lawyers were able to make appropriate arrangements for the care of the youngsters after another few hours had passed.

“The following day, three of those women who offered help were called to a meeting with managers and although they would not comment afterwards, they were clearly upset.”

This apparent reprimand was criticised by other court users.

‘This was a display of humanity’

One lawyer said: “I can’t believe that these members of staff who were acting out of concern for the welfare of the children have fallen foul of their superiors.

“It may not have been their job but any person confronted with very young children and the man ‘left holding the baby’ not knowing how to proceed, would have done what they did. Their conscience is clear.”

Another lawyer said: “What is the world coming to? This was a display of humanity and the children clearly needed to be looked after properly. It is outrageous what has happened to the staff, who should have been congratulated for what they did.”

Confirming that the appeal has been lodged and will be held at the High Court tomorrow, a spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service is committed to providing a safe and healthy working environment for all our employees as well as those who come to court and those who work within our buildings.

“The other areas you have raised are an internal process we do not comment on.”

A spokesperson for the Sheriff Clerk’s Office said: “I can confirm that appeals have been lodged and sent on to the High Court for a hearing to be scheduled.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscals Service said: “We do not comment on individual staffing matters.”