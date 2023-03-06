Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Contract Solutions Group (CS Group or CSG) expects to grow revenue by a quarter and headcount by 50 people this year after the launch of two new divisions.

The north-east support services company is adding CSG Technology and CSG Wellness to its contract cleaning and packaging/office supplies businesses, CSG Clean and CSG Supplies respectively.

It said it was doing so to “better meet the changing needs of its customers”.

Andy Imrie, managing director, CS Group

Revenue at CS Group – which has traditionally focused on commercial cleaning and packaging activities – has already doubled since 2000, to about £8 million.

Bosses are forecasting a total of £10m by 2024 as demand for the firm’s increased service offering ramps up.

More than half the new jobs, which will help take the fast-growing group’s total headcount to about 350 people, are expected to be created in the Aberdeen area.

The company announced the relocation of its headquarters from Dyce to nearby Westhill earlier this year.

It signed a 10-year lease for a 2,500sq ft first floor suite in Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park.

As well as the two new service lines, CS Group has ambitions to expand into different geographies throughout the UK, including plans for an office in the central belt, this year.

Managing director Andy Imrie said: “It has been an exciting time for CS Group, entering new offices and rebranding the company to better represent our offering to customers.

“The group is definitely on a journey, which includes a pipeline of exciting opportunities and projects for the year ahead, bringing together the best people and the best technology”.

Smarter cleaning

CSG Technology aims to use advanced technology to make cleaning “more efficient and smarter”.

Mr Imrie said: “We are always looking at how we can improve our services to our existing customers and appeal to new ones.

“The development of the technology side of the business allows us to work smarter for our customers and better address their ESG (environmental, social and governance) and safety requirements.”

Family-owned CS Group, formerly Contract Solutions Grampian, has operated for more than 40 years.