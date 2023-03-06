Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fast-growing north-east firm CS Group plans to add 50 more jobs

By Keith Findlay
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am
CS Group aims to get smarter with its cleaning services. Image: Bold St Media
CS Group aims to get smarter with its cleaning services. Image: Bold St Media

Contract Solutions Group (CS Group or CSG) expects to grow revenue by a quarter and headcount by 50 people this year after the launch of two new divisions.

The north-east support services company is adding CSG Technology and CSG Wellness to its contract cleaning and packaging/office supplies businesses, CSG Clean and CSG Supplies respectively.

It said it was doing so to “better meet the changing needs of its customers”.

The development of the technology side of the business allows us to work smarter for our customers and better address their ESG and safety requirements.”

Andy Imrie, managing director, CS Group

Revenue at CS Group – which has traditionally focused on commercial cleaning and packaging activities – has already doubled since 2000, to about £8 million.

Bosses are forecasting a total of £10m by 2024 as demand for the firm’s increased service offering ramps up.

More than half the new jobs, which will help take the fast-growing group’s total headcount to about 350 people, are expected to be created in the Aberdeen area.

The company announced the relocation of its headquarters from Dyce to nearby Westhill earlier this year.

It signed a 10-year lease for a 2,500sq ft first floor suite in Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park.

CSG recently relocated its headquarters to Pavilion 11 at Kingshill Park, Westhill. Image: Knight Property Group

As well as the two new service lines, CS Group has ambitions to expand into different geographies throughout the UK, including plans for an office in the central belt, this year.

Managing director Andy Imrie said: “It has been an exciting time for CS Group, entering new offices and rebranding the company to better represent our offering to customers.

“The group is definitely on a journey, which includes a pipeline of exciting opportunities and projects for the year ahead, bringing together the best people and the best technology”.

Smarter cleaning

CSG Technology aims to use advanced technology to make cleaning “more efficient and smarter”.

Mr Imrie said: “We are always looking at how we can improve our services to our existing customers and appeal to new ones.

“The development of the technology side of the business allows us to work smarter for our customers and better address their ESG (environmental, social and governance) and safety requirements.”

Family-owned CS Group, formerly Contract Solutions Grampian, has operated for more than 40 years.

