Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff’s homes

By Jenni Gee
March 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 6:11 am
The incident occurred at Tesco in Dingwall
The incident occurred at Tesco in Dingwall

A customer threatened to bomb supermarket workers’ homes after he was challenged about setting off a security alarm at the store.

Cornelius Stevenson told Tesco security staff: “I know where you live” before making the threat.

The confrontation came after he had set off security alarms trying to leave the store and was challenged over items in his bags.

Stevenson, 36, appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident at Tesco on Mart Road, Dingwall, on July 29 last year.

Bomb threat man activated alarms

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court Stevenson had been trying to exit the store at around 9pm when he set off alarms.

At this point, the court heard, Stevenson was stopped by staff who began to ask him about items that he had in his bag.

He argued that he had not yet left the store and was simply going “to get coal money for my granny”.

‘I know where you live’

When one of the members of staff put a hand on Stevenson’s bag, he began to get into their personal space and told them: “Get the police, I know where you live, I’m going to burst you.”

His threatening behaviour continued and he added: “I’m going to bomb your houses.”

The staff member took the decision to allow Stevenson to leave, but they then called police who later charged him with the offence.

Sheriff Gary Aitken handed Stevenson of Fingal Road, Dingwall, a fine of £1,000.

Defence solicitor Roger Webb sought no time to pay on his client’s behalf, meaning that Stevenson will instead serve an alternative sentence of 28 days in prison.

