Reveller bit off part of man’s nose then spat the blood at bouncers

By David Love
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
A tourist who bit the end off another man’s nose during a nightclub scuffle in Aviemore has escaped a jail sentence

Stephen Cosgrove’s horrific attack happened as he brawled with another man in the street outside an Aviemore nightclub.

Cosgrove’s solicitor advocate said his client’s actions were “totally disproportionate” but urged Sheriff Gary Aitken not to jail the first offender.

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that there had been an altercation in the premises and Cosgrove, former of Aberdeen but now of Snabhead View, Bannockburn, had been asked to leave.

But after being removed via a fire exit, Cosgrove, 30,  got involved in a fight with his victim and both were seen punching each other.

Spat victim’s blood at bouncers

It was during this, that Cosgrove bit part of the man’s nose off, fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court.

As door staff separated the pair, Cosgrove struck one and spat blood from his mouth in the direction of the bouncers.

The prosecutor said the man would eventually require plastic surgery.

Cosgrove admitted assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment, assaulting bouncers and culpable and reckless conduct by spitting.

Solicitor advocate Shahid Latif said: “Both were fighting on the ground but his response was totally disproportionate. He is terrified his world will be narrowed down to the four walls of a prison cell.

“He has expressed genuine remorse and shock. If he is jailed, when he is released he will have to start all over again.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Cosgrove: “Intoxication is no excuse. I am satisfied I can just deal with matters by way of a community payback order.”

He was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work in the community and instructed to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation.

 

