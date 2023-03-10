Elgin City striker Kane Hester cleared after ‘betting scam’ trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Malik By Paul Malik
March 10, 2023, 4:23 pm
A group of men accused of a football spot-betting scam featuring former Elgin City striker Kane Hester have been cleared of all charges.

The four had been accused of conspiring to win thousands of pounds by betting the player would get a yellow card during a Betfred Cup match against Hibs.

Semi-professional star Hester, 27 – who also worked as an electrician and retained firefighter – was booked in the 29th minute of the 2-0 defeat on July 26 2019.

Although he told police he knew what his friends were apparently planning, he denied his foul was committed to fulfil those bets.

The aftermath of the tackle for which Hester was booked.

Top Scottish referee Willie Collum, who officiated the game at Borough Briggs in Elgin, said there was nothing to make him believe it was a deliberate attempt to have him flash the yellow card.

He said on reflection, the tackle on Hibs striker Florian Kamberi had actually merited a red card.

Cash and betting evidence

The trial at Dundee Sheriff Court saw police video in which Hester showed them cash he admitted had been handed over by his friends.

Officers seized a River Island bag, in cabinet drawer in his bedroom, containing  £2,400 cash in £50 notes.

Hester in action for Elgin City.

He told police: “My friends told me they were going to put a bet on me to score or be carded.

“They told me before the game and said they would give me a bit of money.”

He said: “I picked up a card but when I was playing it wasn’t in my head to get one.

“I wasn’t thinking about anything other than the game.

“I hadn’t even decided whether I was actually going to do it.

“I’ve never gone out to get deliberately booked.”

The bets were placed by Brodie Myres on co-accused Findlay Soutar’s betting account.

Brodie Myres.

“Professional gambler” Myres said his own account had limits set on it due to his success against the bookies.

Prosecutors had alleged the group formed a fraudulent scheme to obtain money by placing bets Hester would “purposely commit a foul during the course of the match” and be booked at Borough Briggs Stadium in Elgin.

Findlay Soutar.

They were accused of receiving £17,333,32 in payments from Bet365 between July 20 and August 2 2019, £13,583.32 of which was unlawful winnings after five separate bets were placed.

The case against Hester, Myres, 29 and fourth accused Calvin Parrot, 27, was deemed not proven by the jury.

Calvin Parrot.

Soutar, 26, was formally acquitted by Sheriff Paul Brown before the jury left to carry out its deliberations.

The three remaining accused were visibly relieved as they left the dock on Friday afternoon, at the end of the week-long trial.

They made no comment as they left the building.

