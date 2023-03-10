Elgin City striker Kane Hester cleared after ‘betting scam’ trial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of men accused of a football spot-betting scam featuring former Elgin City striker Kane Hester have been cleared of all charges.

The four had been accused of conspiring to win thousands of pounds by betting the player would get a yellow card during a Betfred Cup match against Hibs.

Semi-professional star Hester, 27 – who also worked as an electrician and retained firefighter – was booked in the 29th minute of the 2-0 defeat on July 26 2019.

Although he told police he knew what his friends were apparently planning, he denied his foul was committed to fulfil those bets.

Top Scottish referee Willie Collum, who officiated the game at Borough Briggs in Elgin, said there was nothing to make him believe it was a deliberate attempt to have him flash the yellow card.

He said on reflection, the tackle on Hibs striker Florian Kamberi had actually merited a red card.

Cash and betting evidence

The trial at Dundee Sheriff Court saw police video in which Hester showed them cash he admitted had been handed over by his friends.

Officers seized a River Island bag, in cabinet drawer in his bedroom, containing £2,400 cash in £50 notes.

He told police: “My friends told me they were going to put a bet on me to score or be carded.

“They told me before the game and said they would give me a bit of money.”

He said: “I picked up a card but when I was playing it wasn’t in my head to get one.

“I wasn’t thinking about anything other than the game.

“I hadn’t even decided whether I was actually going to do it.

“I’ve never gone out to get deliberately booked.”

The bets were placed by Brodie Myres on co-accused Findlay Soutar’s betting account.

“Professional gambler” Myres said his own account had limits set on it due to his success against the bookies.

Prosecutors had alleged the group formed a fraudulent scheme to obtain money by placing bets Hester would “purposely commit a foul during the course of the match” and be booked at Borough Briggs Stadium in Elgin.

They were accused of receiving £17,333,32 in payments from Bet365 between July 20 and August 2 2019, £13,583.32 of which was unlawful winnings after five separate bets were placed.

The case against Hester, Myres, 29 and fourth accused Calvin Parrot, 27, was deemed not proven by the jury.

Soutar, 26, was formally acquitted by Sheriff Paul Brown before the jury left to carry out its deliberations.

The three remaining accused were visibly relieved as they left the dock on Friday afternoon, at the end of the week-long trial.

They made no comment as they left the building.