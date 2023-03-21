Jealous man attacked partner leaving her scarred for life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man attacked his partner on a station platform after learning she was planning a night out with male work colleagues.

Jealous Barrie McDonald called the woman a “filthy s***” and a “f***ing liar” after being told both male and female workers would be at the planned event.

He grabbed her by the neck and knocked her to the ground, where she hit her face, before punching her as she pleaded with him to stop.

The woman was left with multiple injuries after the Elgin station attack, including a cut that needed stitching and wounds that will leave scars, Inverness Sheriff Court heard.

McDonald, 42, admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner or ex-partner between July 27 2019 and August 14 2021. He also pled guilty to assaulting a police officer following his arrest on the night of the train station attack.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court that McDonald and the woman had been in a relationship since 2014.

The court heard that on August 14 2021 the pair attended a social gathering with friends in Lossiemouth at which the woman was discussing a planned night out with workmates.

Man’s ‘demeanour changed’

“Barrie McDonald took umbrage at the fact that this works night out was going to involve male as well as female colleagues of his partner and his up-to-then easygoing demeanour changed,” said Ms Eastwood.

She explained that McDonald then “became angry” calling the woman a “f***ing liar” a “s***” and “s*** of Moray”.

“One of the other guests intervened by physically stepping between them and told him he needed to leave,” she said.

The pair then left together, with a relative of the woman giving them a lift to Elgin train station. As soon as the lift left, McDonald targeted the woman again calling her a “f***ing filthy s***” and a “f***ing liar”.

“She moved away from him and he followed her,” Ms Eastwood said.

“He seized her by the neck causing her to fall on to the ground and strike her face on the ground.”

The attack was witnessed by a number of bystanders, one of whom heard the woman scream and saw her on the ground with the accused standing behind her. He had his arm around her neck and was pulling her back.

The fiscal depute said: “While she was on the ground the accused punched her on the body she pleaded with him to stop as people were watching.”

Following the attack, McDonald got onto the train for Inverness but was detained on board by police responding to a 999 call from a bystander. Once in the police vehicle he became aggressive, at one point kicking out at an officer.

The woman was taken to Dr Grays Hospital with a number of cuts and bruises, including one to her lip that required stitching and others that will leave scars.

The court also heard how McDonald had become angry at the woman in July of 2019 when she returned home intoxicated at 9.30pm having been out for lunch and drinks with her friend.

Man threatened to ‘ruin her’

On that occasion he pushed the woman, told her he would “ruin her” and threatened to “put her head through a window”.

The following day he called her a disgrace and told her to pack her bags. He later threw a pile of wet washing on her as she lay on a sofa before threatening to “f*** her up”.

On both occasions, police were called.

“On several occasions during the libel period the accused believed his partner to be unfaithful and he would text and phone her to find out where she was and with who,” Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

“He repeatedly checked her mobile phone without her permission and he would check on her location by using common mobile phone applications.”

Sheriff MacDonald deferred sentencing on McDonald until May for the preparation of reports.

She said: “This is a very serious charge. The court will have to consider all sentencing options, and that includes prison.

“You caused injury and permanent disfigurement to your former partner”

The sheriff said McDonald, of Camperdown Road, Nairn, would also be assessed for suitability for participation in the Caledonian Men’s Programme explaining it was “for men who commit domestic offences”.

“You are one of those, Mr McDonald,” she told him.

Solicitor Mike Chapman reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing.