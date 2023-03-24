Pensioner denies £35,000 ‘con’ to make daughter a Hollywood star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pensioner denies £35,000 ‘con’ to make daughter a Hollywood star

It's alleged that Ann Dunlop, 67, told her businessman brother that his niece Heather was being lined up for big acting roles and was mingling with A-list celebrities.

By Connor Gordon
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire councillor who grabbed man by throat walks free from court without punishment
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Woman granted leniency after being forced to become drug mule for Liverpool crime gang
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Former firefighter jailed for directing child abuse in the Philippines
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Boys' Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Inverurie boy caught in FA crackdown on racist World Cup tweets

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Finn Creaney's father: 'I've put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
Ann Dunlop, who denies the allegations, is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Images: Shutterstock
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented