Ayr United 3-0 Cove Rangers: Defensive woes haunt visitors again in Honest Men defeat

Aberdeen outfit have won just once in their last 13 games

By Jamie Durent
Cove Rangers midfielder Michael O'Halloran during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers midfielder Michael O'Halloran during the defeat to Ayr United. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers’ desperate search for a win continued as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Ayr United at Somerset Park.

Goals from Daire O’Connor and Dipo Akinyemi had the hosts 2-0 up at the interval, with Jayden Mitchell-Lawson netting in the second period as Cove’s defensive woes came back to haunt them once again.

It is now five defeats on the bounce for Paul Hartley’s side and they have lost 10 of their last 13 games, dropping them further into the relegation mire.

Arbroath’s picking up points at leaders Queen’s Park drops Cove to ninth and bottom side Hamilton Accies, who are a point behind, have two games in hand.

Cove made three changes from the 6-1 defeat to Raith Rovers, with Scott Fox, Iain Vigurs and Shay Logan coming in for Kyle Gourlay, Cieran Dunne and Miko Virtanen.

Ayr won back-to-back games against Cove in January and were given the perfect start here after seven minutes.

Morgyn Neill went up for a header and felt he was fouled, however the Cove defence stopped as Chris Maguire was allowed to break forward. Maguire, who Paul Hartley signed for Hartlepool earlier in the season, had time to play O’Connor through and he clipped the ball beyond Fox.

Daire O'Connor clips Ayr United in front against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Daire O'Connor clips Ayr United in front against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

The visitors tried to atone immediately, with Neill forcing Charlie Albinson into a smart stop, while O’Connor’s chances of a quick second were snuffed out by the Cove goalkeeper.

Fragility at the back evident again

But Cove were left to count the cost of further defensive lapses on 25 minutes as Akinyemi doubled the lead.

First Neill conceded possession cheaply in his own half and when the ball broke to Jason Naismith to clear, it rebounded straight off Akinyemi. The striker was then able to clear the ball out of his feet and bury his shot into the bottom corner.

Things were starting to go wrong at will for the away side as Logan then gifted Maguire an opportunity to shoot from the edge of the box. Fortunately for Cove, he screwed his effort wide.

Sam Ashford was next to try his luck, with Fox gathering at the near post, as Cove struggled to muster anything in response.

Naismith was replaced by Luis Longstaff at half-time as Cove shifted to a back four and they then lost midfielder Connor Scully seven minutes into the second half.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

There was a paucity of chances coming Cove’s way, with Albinson rarely tested in the Ayr goal.

Akinyemi continued to make a nuisance of himself in attack and the visiting defence struggled to get to grips with his influence on the game.

Substitute Mitchell-Lawson put the cap on an assured Honest Men performance, meeting Maguire’s cross from close range to score.

Away day blues continue to be an issue for Cove

The trip to Somerset rounds off a run of three straight away games for Cove and has just added to their problems on the road.

They have won just once on the road this season – a 1-0 win over Partick at the start of February – and when points have not been picked up regularly enough at home either, you get the situation Cove find themselves in.

Given they have to face both of their relegation rivals on the road before the end of the campaign, that statistic becomes even more troubling.

Cove Rangers supporters watch on at Somerset Park. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers supporters watch on at Somerset Park. Image: SNS

AYR UNITED (4-4-2) – Albinson 6; Hewitt 6, McAllister 6, McGinty 6, Reading 6, McAlear 6 (Murdoch 73), Dempsey 7 (Bryden 78), Ashford 7 (McKenzie 73), Maguire 7, O’Connor 7 (Mitchell-Lawson 59), Akinyemi 7 (Smith 77). Subs not used – McAdams, Bilham, Watret.

COVE RANGERS (3-4-1-2) – Fox 5; Naismith 5 (Longstaff 46), Neill 5, Reynolds 5, Logan 5, Vigurs 6, Scully 5 (Virtanen 52), Longridge 5, O’Halloran 5 (Weston 81), Megginson 6 (Dunne 81), McIntosh 5. Subs not used – Gourlay, Dunne, Toure.

Referee – Craig Napier 6.

Attendance – 1,710.

Player of the match – Dipo Akinyemi.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Former Cove Rangers skipper Eric Watson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Scott Fox, right, in action for Cove Rangers against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Mark and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
