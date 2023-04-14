Fallout over Turkish politics sparked unprovoked and brutal attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fallout over Turkish politics sparked unprovoked and brutal attack

Mehmet Balci was working at Best Kebab in Keith when he punched the man unconscious and then stamped on his head and body.

By Kathryn Wylie
Mehmet Balci leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mehmet Balci leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A kebab shop worker has been fired after he brutally attacked another man while on shift leaving his victim with a broken nose and teeth.

Mehmet Balci was at Best Kebab in Keith when he repeatedly punched his victim and then continued to kick and stamp on him as he lay unconscious on the ground.

Other bystanders had to intervene to protect the unresponsive victim, whom Balci, 45, had fallen out with over their differing views on Turkish affairs, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor said Balci’s victim had been chatting with another member of staff at the Mid Street takeaway at around 4.30pm on February 10 last year when he crossed paths with Balci.

“Without provocation, he was attacked,” Mr Treanor said.

“The accused punched him repeatedly with a clenched fist to his face. This caused him to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. Other witnesses intervened to try and shield him from further attacks.”

Two broken teeth

However, despite their best efforts to protect the injured and blood-covered man, Balci was undeterred and used the kitchen counter to hold himself up as he repeatedly “kicked and stomped” on the fallen man’s face and body.

When police officers arrived they found the man on the floor with a broken nose and two broken teeth.

Best Kebab in Mid Street, Keith. Image: Google Street View

Balci was initially charged on indictment but pled guilty to an assault to serve injury charge at a trial diet once his case was reduced to summary level.

Defence agent Matthew O’Neill said his client had now lost his long-standing job in the kitchen at Best Kebabs and was now living in temporary council accommodation.

Fell out over home country affairs

He said Balci indicated a different set of circumstances to social workers, but now fully accepts his guilt.

“There was CCTV footage and it was quite extensive. I am not sure the court would even have time to watch it today given the length of the incident,” he said.

“Mr Balci and the complainer had been on friendly terms for a while as they are both Turkish nationals with a connection to the locus.”

He said the pair had fallen out of differing views of the political goings-on in Turkey that were well-documented in the news at the time.

Lost job over assault

“He accepts there was absolutely no justification or reason for him acting as he did,” Mr O’Neill added. “He no longer works there and is not allowed contact with the complainer.

“He has expressed his deep remorse to his employer. The loss of his job following this incident had a significant impact on him.”

Mehmet Balci outside at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed Balci, of Cooperage Close, Elgin, an 18-month supervision order and 270 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

He told him: “This is a serious matter albeit now on a summary complaint. I am sentencing on the basis it was not a provoked assault and it was a serious assault.”

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

