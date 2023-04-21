Careless van driver’s loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Careless van driver’s loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner

Donald Maclean failed to spot the unsecured board sticking out from his tipper van before it hit the driver of an oncoming camper van.

By Jenni Gee
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A careless van driver killed a pensioner when a scaffolding board came loose on his vehicle and struck an oncoming camper van.

Donald Maclean, 54, failed to notice the board sticking out from his tipper van over the opposing carriageway.

The protruding board struck 72-year-old Philip Kingsley Walker’s head as it smashed into the camper van that he was driving along the A858 on the Isle of Lewis.

Mr Walker was so severely wounded when the board entered the driver’s window frame that he died from the injuries.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, Maclean – a first-time offender – pled guilty to a single charge of causing death by careless driving.

Driver hit by scaffolding board

The incident happened on September 11 of 2019, between a spot near to Loch an Dunain and Kirivick

Earlier, another driver had taken evasive action to avoid a collision with the scaffolding board.

But Maclean travelled a further 1.5 miles without noticing the hazard.

He failed to make effective use of his driver’s side wing mirror, the court was told.

Fiscal Depute Niall MacDonald said that Maclean had no previous convictions.

He lodged victim impact statements from Mr Walker’s wife and brother.

‘Heartfelt condolences’

Defence Solicitor George Mathers, who represented Maclean, said his client had never before been in trouble with the law and offered four references on his behalf.

“He has asked me to extend his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” Mr Mathers told the court.

Sheriff Gary Aitken called for pre-sentencing reports on Maclean, of Parkend, Sandwick.

Maclean will reappear in the dock again next month.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man claimed his 'twin brother' was caught on CCTV camera in locked yard
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Violent robber stole £20,000 luxury watch to 'feed his family for a year'
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man assaulted his estranged wife as she tried to enter their marital home
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Oops, sorry, wrong person': Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Drunken engineer's bizarre racist, terrorist and cannibal threats
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Very reckless' drunken aerosol prank burned sleeping party-goer
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen thief who stole collection tin from church wants to 'atone' for his sins

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…
Highly Protected Marine areas
Orkney council under fire for 'hollow and combative' response to fishing ban plans
Donald Maclean leaving Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Decade-long planning wrangle looks to finally be over as Scottish Government refuses Inverness retail…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented