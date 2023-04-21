Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City’s final-day title showdown

The (free) Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is out now ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City’s last-day clash to decide who will be champions.

A mouth-watering Breedon Highland League title showdown takes places at Victoria Park on Saturday, with just one point separating leaders Buckie and second-placed Brechin going into the final Saturday fixture card. Who will prevail?

Our preview has all you need to know before what is sure to be a momentous afternoon in Moray, with the league decider set to be captured by our Highland League Weekly cameras for our highlights show (* more on this below *).

Of course, the Friday show also has the final “Crystal Paul” predictions of the campaign, the build-up to the rest of the weekend’s Highland League season-ending games and your last chance – until next term (maybe) – to win at Highland League Weekly mug via our teaser

The last main HLW highlights show of the campaign – with action and reaction from Buckie v Brechin – out Sunday

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show – which will be filmed entirely at Victoria Park, and feature the best of the action, reaction and celebrations from the day the Breedon Highland League title is decided – will be out on Sunday, instead of Monday, given the nature of the occasion.

Keep an eye on the Highland League Weekly social media channels, and The Press and Journal website, for our coverage of the big day across the weekend.

