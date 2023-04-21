Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City’s final-day title showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City’s final-day title showdown

The build-up to the last weekend of Breedon Highland League action for the 2022/23 season - as we prepare for the winner-takes-all meeting to decide the league championship at Victoria Park.

By Ryan Cryle

The (free) Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is out now ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City’s last-day clash to decide who will be champions.

A mouth-watering Breedon Highland League title showdown takes places at Victoria Park on Saturday, with just one point separating leaders Buckie and second-placed Brechin going into the final Saturday fixture card. Who will prevail?

Our preview has all you need to know before what is sure to be a momentous afternoon in Moray, with the league decider set to be captured by our Highland League Weekly cameras for our highlights show (* more on this below *).

Of course, the Friday show also has the final “Crystal Paul” predictions of the campaign, the build-up to the rest of the weekend’s Highland League season-ending games and your last chance – until next term (maybe) – to win at Highland League Weekly mug via our teaser

The last main HLW highlights show of the campaign – with action and reaction from Buckie v Brechin – out Sunday

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show – which will be filmed entirely at Victoria Park, and feature the best of the action, reaction and celebrations from the day the Breedon Highland League title is decided – will be out on Sunday, instead of Monday, given the nature of the occasion.

Keep an eye on the Highland League Weekly social media channels, and The Press and Journal website, for our coverage of the big day across the weekend.

