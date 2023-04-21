Man claimed his ‘twin brother’ was caught on CCTV camera in locked yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man claimed his ‘twin brother’ was caught on CCTV camera in locked yard

Allan Moir told police the man captured in security camera footage wasn't him but could be his twin brother from Buckie whose name he didn't know.

By Kathryn Wylie
Allan Moir was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who was caught on camera sneaking into a locked tradesman’s yard told police the person in the footage “could be his twin brother”.

Security camera video showed Allan Moir climbing on and looking around equipment in the Tony Weir Fencing Contractor yard on the outskirts of Elgin.

The 37-year-old was seen poking around vehicles including a tractor and a lorry, although he didn’t steal anything.

Moir later denied being at the scene when questioned by the police, who had been given CCTV camera evidence by the business owner.

But Moir told the officers it wasn’t him featured in the footage but could be his twin brother from Buckie whose name he didn’t know.

‘He admitted it looked like him but it was not him’

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Elgin Sheriff Court the first incident at the business storage unit in Tower Place, Elgin, happened on August 2 last year at around 5am.

Its owner had previously locked up the yard with multiple vehicles and pieces of equipment inside, including a Nissan Navara, a tractor and a DAF lorry.

But later that day, when he checked security footage, he spotted Moir climbing on the steps of the tractor and trying to pull the bonnet trim on the Nissan before its alarm went off and he left.

Later that month, on August 31, video footage again revealed that Moir appeared on the premises at 1.50am.

“He was seen walking amongst the vehicles on the lot and left the premises by jumping over the locked gate,” Mrs Ralph said. “He left a screwdriver and a blue glove behind.

“Police attended and recognised the accused on the CCTV. On questioning, he admitted it looked like him on the CCTV but it was not him.

“He said it could be his twin brother from Buckie but he didn’t know his name.”

‘His record does him no favours’

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood questioned how Moir couldn’t know his twin’s name, to which Moir’s defence agent Grant Dalglish replied it was “a poor way of wording it.”

Mr Dalglish told the sheriff: “He meant, ‘It could have been my twin. It looks so like me’.”

Moir told social workers he had been drinking and was just walking home that way.

“He was going to revert to type. He had no money and was going to revert but he didn’t.

“He has since got himself in shape, got himself employment and sorted himself out.

“He is on a curfew, which he has adhered to, but he admits his record does him no favours,” the solicitor added.

Reasonably inferred he would commit theft

Moir admitted two counts of being found in an area whereby it could be reasonably inferred he would commit theft.

Two not-guilty pleas to other theft charges were accepted on the day of the trial.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said the mystery twin brother explanation to police was “about as believable” as the one given in his social work report about wandering home drunk.

He placed Moir, of Sheriffston Cottages, Lhanbryde, under a one-year supervision order and sentenced him to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.

