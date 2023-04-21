Decade-long planning wrangle looks to finally be over as Scottish Government refuses Inverness retail park appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Decade-long planning wrangle looks to finally be over as Scottish Government refuses Inverness retail park appeal

Developers have been trying to build a new retail park at Dell of Inshes since December 2012.

By Stuart Findlay
Artists impression of the Dell of Inshes development in Inverness
Artists impression of the Dell of Inshes development in Inverness

A 10-year planning wrangle in Inverness looks to finally be over after a proposal for a retail park was rejected by a Scottish Government reporter.

The government’s planning and appeals division has thrown out Aberdeen Standard Investments’ plans to build a new shopping centre at Dell of Inshes.

Concerns about the detrimental effect it could have on Inverness city centre were at the heart of the decision.

Government reporter Alison Kirkwood said a recent city centre health check carried out by Highland Council had highlighted concerns about Inverness.

The health check showed that the percentage of vacant units in the city centre had risen from 7.8% in 2018 to 12.6% in 2022.

Development would ‘have adverse impact on viability of the city centre’

In her decision, Mrs Kirkwood said: “Regardless of the reasons for the vacancies, I consider that the increase in the proportion of vacant units raises concerns about the overall health of the city centre.

“I consider that [this] proposal would potentially have an adverse impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre.

“The appellant has submitted insufficient evidence to demonstrate otherwise.”

Developers have been trying to build a new shopping centre at Dell of Inshes since December 2012.

A map showing where the retail park would have been built.

The latest version of the plans from Aberdeen Standard Investments had been rejected by Highland Council in June 2022.

The rejection of this appeal looks to have finally drawn a line under it all.

There is only one last throw of the dice available to Aberdeen Standard Investments.

It has until April 26 to challenge the decision in the Court of Session. However, it would only be successful if it can prove that the reporter made an error in law.

If next week’s date comes and goes without a challenge, this long-running saga will officially be over.

Aberdeen Standard Investments declined to comment on the ruling.

What were the plans?

The new retail park would have been a significant extension to what’s already at Inshes Retail Park.

It would have covered an area of more than 50,000 sq ft.

There would have been one large shop, with eight smaller units for retail, professional services or food and drink businesses.

A pub or restaurant and space for 13 allotments was also planned.

Along with concerns about the city centre, there were also worries about adding to congestion at the already beleaguered Inshes roundabout.

The field at Dell of Inshes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The local development plan was a key part too, because the area in question has been allocated for housing.

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council were among those who previously raised concerns.

A statement from the group said: “There is no doubt that Sir Walter Scott Drive is the subject of frequent – and random – traffic blockages.

“We maintain serious concerns that this scheme will not address the traffic problems of districts which rely on this route.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042188 Susy Macaulay. Graham and Sandra Robinson and their five sled dogs, Dashik,Tulok,Zienna,Tikanni and Storm are pictured in Burghead. Graham is a coordinator for Saints Sled Dog Rescue in this area, his wife Sandra is a volunteer. April 18th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Rescuing and rehoming sled dogs has become a howling success for Burghead man Graham…
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter says she can't wait for fans to hear her new album Songs Written for Piano. Image: Kaity Krone.
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod takes on Harry Styles for top songwriting award
Tara Jaffray, owner of Corner on the Square in Beauly with one of the reusable cups, and Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland reusable cup scheme launched at NC500 businesses to reduce waste ahead of busy…
Boyd Peters says Raigmore Hospital under pressure. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness operations cancelled as Raigmore Hospital 'very busy' with emergency admissions
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends jailed for total of 142 months after rampage of violence in Keith pubs
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Motorcyclist Paul Fairbairn was killed when a fellow enthusiast drove his van into the path of the oncoming vehicle and the rider was thrown over the van's roof and onto the road. Gary Lowe, of Moss of Barmuckity in Elgin, has admitted causing death by careless driving and had sentence deferred until May 19 2023 for a background report Picture shows; Paul Fairbairn. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Former striker's goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world
Cyclists headed for a busy Etape Loch Ness finish line.
6,000 cyclists from 20 countries gear up for this year's Etape Loch Ness

Most Read

1
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
2
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
3
The proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium appears to be in doubt as the council pushes ahead with a major revamp of the seafront.
Exclusive: New council report hints that Aberdeen stadium at beach might never be built
7
4
John Souter was made subject to the sex offenders register at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Oops, sorry, wrong person’: Offshore worker made sexually explicit video call to recruiter
5
CR0042141. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on The Bread Guy opening its fifth branch in the north-east. Pictured is Gary McAllister outside the new Hazlehead bakery. Thursday April 20, 2023 Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 20/04/23
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
6
Spring has sprung in Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen - but the main attraction is blooming sand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mystery sand art brightens up Union Terrace Gardens – but when will grass be…
7
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘Do I look worried?’: Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
8
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
9
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King’s Awards success

More from Press and Journal

RGU's law school is behind the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Orkney’s first student-led community law clinic launches in Kirkwall
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Forrester says he was in 'a bad mental state' when…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's urgent request for Graeme Shinnie's ban to be reviewed by new panel dismissed…
The care home residents got to try a number of activities, including hula hooping. Image: Renaissance Care.
Jesmond Care Home residents clown around in celebration of World Circus Day
The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop is now open on High Street.
New Gordon and MacPhail Elgin shop opens in time for Speyside Whisky Festival
Corporate power purchase agreements have been signed with long-term strategic partners, for more than 50% of the green energy produced by Moray West. Image: Oceans Winds
All go for Moray West as offshore wind farm reaches £2 billion financial close
The final Highland League Weekly Friday preview of season 2022/23 is out now - and the focus is on Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's last-day league title decider at Victoria Park.
Watch: FREE Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maclean admitted causing death by careless driving. Picture shows; Donald Maclean. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 20/04/2023
Careless van driver's loose scaffolding board struck and killed pensioner
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven Picture shows; Gemma Ross of Gemma's Cake Design in Stonehaven. Stonehaven. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…
Highly Protected Marine areas
Orkney council under fire for 'hollow and combative' response to fishing ban plans

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]