Decade-long planning wrangle looks to finally be over as Scottish Government refuses Inverness retail park appeal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-year planning wrangle in Inverness looks to finally be over after a proposal for a retail park was rejected by a Scottish Government reporter.

The government’s planning and appeals division has thrown out Aberdeen Standard Investments’ plans to build a new shopping centre at Dell of Inshes.

Concerns about the detrimental effect it could have on Inverness city centre were at the heart of the decision.

Government reporter Alison Kirkwood said a recent city centre health check carried out by Highland Council had highlighted concerns about Inverness.

The health check showed that the percentage of vacant units in the city centre had risen from 7.8% in 2018 to 12.6% in 2022.

Development would ‘have adverse impact on viability of the city centre’

In her decision, Mrs Kirkwood said: “Regardless of the reasons for the vacancies, I consider that the increase in the proportion of vacant units raises concerns about the overall health of the city centre.

“I consider that [this] proposal would potentially have an adverse impact on the vitality and viability of the city centre.

“The appellant has submitted insufficient evidence to demonstrate otherwise.”

Developers have been trying to build a new shopping centre at Dell of Inshes since December 2012.

The latest version of the plans from Aberdeen Standard Investments had been rejected by Highland Council in June 2022.

The rejection of this appeal looks to have finally drawn a line under it all.

There is only one last throw of the dice available to Aberdeen Standard Investments.

It has until April 26 to challenge the decision in the Court of Session. However, it would only be successful if it can prove that the reporter made an error in law.

If next week’s date comes and goes without a challenge, this long-running saga will officially be over.

Aberdeen Standard Investments declined to comment on the ruling.

What were the plans?

The new retail park would have been a significant extension to what’s already at Inshes Retail Park.

It would have covered an area of more than 50,000 sq ft.

There would have been one large shop, with eight smaller units for retail, professional services or food and drink businesses.

A pub or restaurant and space for 13 allotments was also planned.

Along with concerns about the city centre, there were also worries about adding to congestion at the already beleaguered Inshes roundabout.

The local development plan was a key part too, because the area in question has been allocated for housing.

Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council were among those who previously raised concerns.

A statement from the group said: “There is no doubt that Sir Walter Scott Drive is the subject of frequent – and random – traffic blockages.

“We maintain serious concerns that this scheme will not address the traffic problems of districts which rely on this route.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.