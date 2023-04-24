Crime & Courts Man ordered to pay family feud headbutt victim compensation Stephen Wilson struck out at the man in the Gordon Highlander pub in Inverurie against a background of issues between the two families. By Danny McKay April 24 2023, 11.45am Share Man ordered to pay family feud headbutt victim compensation Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5639116/man-ordered-to-pay-family-feud-headbutt-victim-compensation/ Copy Link Stephen Wilson outside court. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]