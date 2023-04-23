Crime & Courts Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree Martyn Anderson admitted he had been drinking in various pubs around Aberdeen city centre, consuming alcohol for the last 24 hours before his car crash. By David McPhee April 23 2023, 6.00am Share Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5643163/offshore-worker-crashed-into-roundabout-after-24-hour-drinking-spree/ Copy Link Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24 hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Images: Facebook/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]