Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000

Serafin Gaik, 30, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh

By Dave Finlay
Inverness drug gang members Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski and Logan MacLeod.
Inverness drug gang members Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski and Logan MacLeod.

A drug dealer is behind bars after police recovered almost half a million pounds worth of cannabis following an investigation targeting the illicit drugs trade in the Highlands.

Serafin Gaik, 30, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh and has been remanded while pre-sentencing reports are prepared.

The case came about after undercover officers took part in a months-long surveillance operation against targets suspected of involvement in the illegal trafficking of controlled drugs in the Inverness area.

Gaik, formerly of Academy Street, Inverness, had denied being involved in trafficking in cannabis at addresses in the Highland city between August 26 2020 and August 19 in 2021.

He also denied a further charge of being concerned in the supply of the class A drug cocaine between August 26 and December 5 in 2020 in Inverness and was acquitted of that on a not proven verdict.

Garden shed drugs raid

During the anti-drugs operation, named Operation Bearskin, officers forced entry to a locked garden shed at an address in Inverness, and were met with “an overwhelming smell of cannabis”.

Jurors were shown photos of the interior of the shed with boxes, bags and a suitcase all containing quantities of the drug. Tick lists for drug deals were also recovered. High purity cocaine worth nearly £30,000 was also discovered during searches.

Advocate depute Leanne McQuillan said that Gaik’s fingerprints were found on bank notes in a £1000 haul recovered by police and added jurors could draw the inference that was money paid by him for the use of the shed where cannabis was found.

Cash was also recovered from under the seat of a van linked to Gaik.

Two former co-accused pled guilty to drugs offences during the trial.

Pawel Chmielewski, 34, of St Fergus Drive, Inverness, admitted that on January 14 in 2021 he was concerned in the supply of cannabis at a layby off the A9 road at Moy, south of Inverness, and elsewhere.

Logan MacLeod, 21, of Suilven Way, Inverness, admitted that he was concerned in the supply of the Class B drug at addresses in the Highland city between November 24 in 2020 and January 22 2021.

Chmielewski was driving a lorry that police stopped on the A9. He was asked if there was anything they should be aware of in the vehicle and replied: “In the cab”.

Lorry driver told police: ‘I just transport it’

Officers recovered vacuum bags of herbal cannabis from the vehicle and Chmielewski said: “What can I say? I just transport it.”

MacLeod was said to have been involved in the trafficking of cannabis by collecting and dropping off bags of the drug.

On one occasion Gaik went to a multi-storey car park in the city where MacLeod had also attended before the latter was stopped with cannabis in a carrier bag.

Cannabis was seized from both the shed and the lorry.

Sentence was earlier deferred on MacLeod and Chmielewski until next month.

A judge rejected a defence plea to continue Gaik’s bail ahead of sentencing for the offence next month.

The Polish national had been previously released on bail with a special condition that he surrender his passport after an initial court appearance in 2021.

Defence counsel Frances Connor had acknowledged that following the conviction custody would be “a very obvious outcome” but asked that his bail be continued.

She said: “He has a business that will require a number of steps being taken to wind that down before sentencing.”

Lady Poole told Gaik, a first offender: “By virtue of the verdict of the jury you have been convicted of a serious charge of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.”

She said would adjourn sentence for the preparation of a background report on him but he would be remanded in custody.

Police welcome convictions

Detective Inspector Robin Sim, of the Specialist Crime Division, said: “Today’s conviction sends a strong message that drug activity in Scotland will not be tolerated.

“These men were involved in a crime group who brought large amounts of cannabis and cocaine to the north of Scotland which was ultimately destined for the streets of Inverness.

“Tackling serious and organised crime and those involved in the supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority for Police Scotland. We will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved.”

