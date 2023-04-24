Rum community offers ‘unique’ opportunity to take over island shop and cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rum community offers ‘unique’ opportunity to take over island shop and cafe

Applicants have until May 5 to express an interest.

By John Ross
Rum's general store also houses a Post Office. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Rum's general store also houses a Post Office. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An enterprising and resourceful business person is being offered a potentially “life altering” opportunity to own the island of Rum’s only shop and cafe.

The island’s resident population provides just 32 regular customers for the businesses.

But Rum attracts 10,000 visits a year from walkers, climbers, cyclists, yachts people and those who come to see its renowned geology and wildlife.

Already there have been four expressions of interest in the businesses in the few days since they have been advertised by the Isle of Rum Community Trust.

It is expected a flood in inquiries will be made by the deadline of May 5.

Rum houses attracted interest from around the world

In 2020, the trust, which owns the main settlement of Kinloch, offered four new houses for rent on the island.

They attracted around 4,000 inquiries from around the world and 430 firm applications.

The new shop and café owner will be offered one of the new two-bedroom houses to rent.

The shop is connected to the community hall which also houses the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It may help tempt someone who want to start a new life on the island which is an 80-minute ferry journey from Mallaig.

The Isle of Rum General Store and Post Office is currently connected to the community hall, in which the café is also situated, more than a mile from the CalMac pier.

But the successful applicant can also help develop a new shop and community hub being planned some 800 yards from the ferry point.

The shop was run for many years by Jinty Crocket and the café by Kim Taylor, who have both stood down but remain on Rum.

The shop sells everything from food and drink to pharmacy products and all-important midge nets.

Exciting opportunity for new shop owner

The trust, which owns the building, is currently running the business but wants to find a new proprietor for what it says is a “life-altering opportunity to live and thrive on a small Scottish island”.

It has also recently revamped the community hall and café and believe the businesses can be run together.

Steve Robertson, the trust’s development officer, said: “We’re running it as a community shop with volunteers just now.

“But that’s not sustainable, so selling it as a business seems a good option.”

He said if a suitable buyer is not found the trust would consider offering a salaried post for someone to run the business.

The businesses are being avertised by the Isle of Rum Community Trust

“I’m sure we’ll get plenty of interest and hopefully find someone who can make a go of it and become a key part of the island.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for someone who can thrive in a small community.

“What we want it someone who will provide an essential coal-face service to everyone and be able to survive the small island life.

“A shop functioning really well is such a crucial thing for the island.

“We need people with entrepreneurial dynamism on Rum. We have a few already, but we need more.”

New hub will offer further growth

He said the shop and café offer great earning opportunities during the summer and could also sell venison from deer caught on the island.

The planned community hub will offer the chance for further growth for the businesses once re-located.

“Whoever takes over the shop and café will have that to look forward to.

“They can build up the business and then have this huge opportunity at a lovely spot above the pier which will be transformational for the village.”

Applications can be sent to irct.shopapplication@gmail.com

Further boosting Rum’s tourism potential are plans to be designated as a ‘Dark Sky Island’.

Rum attracts 10,000 visitors a year.

Alex Mumford, the island’s visitor service manager, aims to submit a bid by this summer with hopes of designation by mid-2024.

But someone not moving to Rum is the millionaire Jeremy Hosking who announced last month he was pulling out of his £10 million plans to purchase Kinloch Castle.

His bid for the A-listed landmark, which is owned by NatureScot, was put on hold last year by Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater after meeting with concerned locals.

