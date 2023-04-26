Crime & Courts Man accused of murdering north-east grandfather by pushing him down flight of stairs Tristan Simpson, 45, is accused of killing Robert Parks in Oldmeldrum on May 3 2014. By Grant McCabe April 26 2023, 11.57am Share Man accused of murdering north-east grandfather by pushing him down flight of stairs Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5658151/man-accused-of-murdering-grandfather-by-pushing-him-down-stairs/ Copy Link Robert Parks died of his injuries on May 3 2014. Image: Police Scotland [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]