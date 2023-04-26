Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland

Originally from the Philippines, Edison 'Joseph' Lacaste died in February 2021.

By Louise Glen
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.

A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a fisherman working in the waters around Shetland.

Edison Lacaste, 45, fell overboard from a boat off Shetland in February 2021.

Originally from the Philippines, he was working aboard the trawler Copious about 30 miles south-east of Sumburgh Head.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the inquiry would focus on lifejacket restraining straps and legislation in relation to these.

The preliminary hearing will be held on May 19 at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The Shetland Coastguard rescue helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat had been part of rescue efforts at the time.

£40,000 raised

In a formal notice published today, Sue Foard, the procurator fiscal for the district of Lerwick wrote: “A preliminary hearing has been fixed for May 19 at 11am.”

The preliminary hearing is to take place online.

Mr Lacaste – known as Joseph – was flown ashore and taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where he died later.

Procurator fiscal Katrina Parkes told the BBC:  “The death of Edison Lacaste occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“Mr Lacaste’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

A fundraiser set up shortly after Mr Lacaste’s death raised more than £40,000 to help pay for his funeral and help his family.

Conversation