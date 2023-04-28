Crime & Courts Student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead Georgia Bland made the "catastrophic" decision and has now been hit with a roads ban and a hefty fine. By Kathryn Wylie April 28 2023, 5.00pm Share Student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5660404/student-moved-car-to-avoid-parking-ticket-and-got-caught-drink-driving-instead/ Copy Link Georgia Bland appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]