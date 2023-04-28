Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Style down the aisle: UHI West Highland beauty students and Highland Hospice team up for romantic fundraiser

Beauty students at UHI West Highland’s Fort William campus modelled and styled over 20 dresses at the bridal runway show.

By Shannon Morrison
UHI West Highland Fort William beauty students in their wedding gowns for the bridal runway
Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 27/04/2023

Lochaber students took to the catwalk this week – and it was all for a good cause.

UHI West Highland modelled and styled wedding dresses for the Highland Hospice at a fundraising event.

In these straitened times, donated wedding dresses are a money-saving option for brides.

The runway event took place at UHI West Highland Fort William campus on 27 April from 6pm to 8pm.

The purpose of the event was to showcase the wedding dresses that Highland Hospice have for sale.

The students modelled over 20 dresses, as well as shoes, tiaras and hairpieces for the audience.

Dresses ranged from a vintage number from the 1950s, to vivacious minis from the 1980s, and modern gowns with delicate embroidery.

UHI West Highland music student Calum 'Wee Cal' MacAskill performs the bagpipes at the Highland Hospice bridal runway event
Calum ‘Wee Cal’ MacAskill played the bagpipes and emceed at the event. Image by Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 27/04/2023

The end of the evening was celebrated with tea, coffee and cake as well as a raffle brimming with generous donations.

The event was so packed that extra chairs had to be brought out, and all the raffle tickets were sold out by the end of the night.

HND music student Calum ‘Wee Cal’ MacAskill played the pipes to open for the models, wearing a kilt from Highland Hospice.

“They did it for the hospice”

Beauty students at UHI West Highland‘s Fort William campus train at the Elysian salon which is on site.

The Elysian training salon is a brand new facility, and was fitted during this academic year.

When the beauty students were tasked with creating an event as part of their course work, they took the cost-of-living crisis into consideration.

After much planning, the students came up with with a bridal gown runway show as their event.

Front view of the bridal dresses modelled by UHI west highland students
Pictured: front view of some of the wedding dresses. Image by Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 27/04/2023

Beauty lecturer Gail Jones says it was “amazing” to see the show finally come together.

“It’s been quite incredible to see, especially my students who just blew me away tonight.”

Although they are a ‘shy bunch’, Gail says she was proud to see them throw themselves out of their comfort zone.

“Some of them were so nervous tonight that they actually felt sick – but they did it! They did it for me, and they did it for the Hospice.”

“The students even went to town to go into the shops that had donated raffle prizes to personally thank them,” says Gail.

‘People reached out that very evening’

Many hands were on deck to get the venue ready, and the efforts of Maggie ‘blew Gail away’.

Maggie Wilson is a manager at Highland Hospice Fort William, and has worked with the charity for many years.

back view of the bridal dresses modelled by UHI west highland students for highland hospice
Pictured: back of some of the wedding dresses. Image by Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 27/04/2023

“When I walked in, she had already decorated the hall and upstairs,” says Gail. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”

Maggie recalls being approached by Gail with the idea for the bridal runway.

“She approached me with what they would like to do, and asked if I could make it happen,” says Maggie, “and I said yes.”

Wedding dresses were then pulled together from Highland Hospice shops across the region as well as the warehouse.

As well as wedding gowns, bridal shoes and accessories were also supplied by the charity.

Since the event, Maggie was able to confirm that interest has been shown in the dresses.

A line up of all the UHI West Highland beauty students in their bridal gowns
The Elysian students did their own hair and make-up. Image by Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 27/04/2023

“People reached out that very evening,” she says. “There has been some interest in the dresses, and some will be tried on soon.”

When asked if Highland Hospice would consider doing a similar event again in the future, Maggie smiled.

“We are always willing to help and support people wherever we feasibly can with events.”

