[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochaber students took to the catwalk this week – and it was all for a good cause.

UHI West Highland modelled and styled wedding dresses for the Highland Hospice at a fundraising event.

In these straitened times, donated wedding dresses are a money-saving option for brides.

The runway event took place at UHI West Highland Fort William campus on 27 April from 6pm to 8pm.

The purpose of the event was to showcase the wedding dresses that Highland Hospice have for sale.

The students modelled over 20 dresses, as well as shoes, tiaras and hairpieces for the audience.

Dresses ranged from a vintage number from the 1950s, to vivacious minis from the 1980s, and modern gowns with delicate embroidery.

The end of the evening was celebrated with tea, coffee and cake as well as a raffle brimming with generous donations.

The event was so packed that extra chairs had to be brought out, and all the raffle tickets were sold out by the end of the night.

HND music student Calum ‘Wee Cal’ MacAskill played the pipes to open for the models, wearing a kilt from Highland Hospice.

“They did it for the hospice”

Beauty students at UHI West Highland‘s Fort William campus train at the Elysian salon which is on site.

The Elysian training salon is a brand new facility, and was fitted during this academic year.

When the beauty students were tasked with creating an event as part of their course work, they took the cost-of-living crisis into consideration.

After much planning, the students came up with with a bridal gown runway show as their event.

Beauty lecturer Gail Jones says it was “amazing” to see the show finally come together.

“It’s been quite incredible to see, especially my students who just blew me away tonight.”

Although they are a ‘shy bunch’, Gail says she was proud to see them throw themselves out of their comfort zone.

“Some of them were so nervous tonight that they actually felt sick – but they did it! They did it for me, and they did it for the Hospice.”

“The students even went to town to go into the shops that had donated raffle prizes to personally thank them,” says Gail.

‘People reached out that very evening’

Many hands were on deck to get the venue ready, and the efforts of Maggie ‘blew Gail away’.

Maggie Wilson is a manager at Highland Hospice Fort William, and has worked with the charity for many years.

“When I walked in, she had already decorated the hall and upstairs,” says Gail. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”

Maggie recalls being approached by Gail with the idea for the bridal runway.

“She approached me with what they would like to do, and asked if I could make it happen,” says Maggie, “and I said yes.”

Wedding dresses were then pulled together from Highland Hospice shops across the region as well as the warehouse.

As well as wedding gowns, bridal shoes and accessories were also supplied by the charity.

Since the event, Maggie was able to confirm that interest has been shown in the dresses.

“People reached out that very evening,” she says. “There has been some interest in the dresses, and some will be tried on soon.”

When asked if Highland Hospice would consider doing a similar event again in the future, Maggie smiled.

“We are always willing to help and support people wherever we feasibly can with events.”