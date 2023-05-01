‘I’m not sure what he was thinking’: Learner driver caught in car with no exhaust

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A learner driver caught practising behind the wheel of a car with no exhaust put both himself and his uncle in danger as fumes poured into the vehicle.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was spotted by police as he drove his silver Ford Fiesta through Elgin town centre missing one vital piece of equipment.

The lack of exhaust meant fumes from the vehicle would be going into the car instead of out its rear, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said the 2008-plate car was pulled over by police on East Road in the town at around 10.30am on September 5 last year.

Fumes could have been going into car

“They carried out a check of the vehicle and it revealed there was no exhaust fitted from the manifold to the rear of the vehicle,” she said.

“As such, any fumes from the vehicle could be passed into the vehicle rather than passed out the rear of it.

“There was no fixed penalty notice offered.”

The teenager, from Huntly, was instead charged.

Though not present in court he admitted a charge of driving a car in such a condition that its use involved “a danger of injury to any person” as there was “no exhaust fitted to prevent gas from entering the cabin”.

‘I’m not sure what he was thinking’

The teen’s defence agent Grant Dalglish said: “He was a learner driver at the time. He was looking to practise with his uncle.

“The car was not working. The uncle thought he could have it resolved and it was his idea to take the exhaust off and take it for a drive.

“I’m not sure what the thinking was. You clearly cannot drive a car without an exhaust. But my client went along with it and he was the one driving it.”

The solicitor added there was “nothing more untoward than that” surrounding the circumstances and that the teen was “simply taking a chance”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald heard the boy’s licence was vital to his job.

He handed the teenager three penalty points and a £320 fine.

