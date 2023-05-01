‘I’m not sure what he was thinking’: Learner driver caught in car with no exhaust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘I’m not sure what he was thinking’: Learner driver caught in car with no exhaust

The 17-year-old was spotted by police as he drove his silver Ford Fiesta through Elgin town centre missing one vital piece of the car.

By Kathryn Wylie
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.

A learner driver caught practising behind the wheel of a car with no exhaust put both himself and his uncle in danger as fumes poured into the vehicle.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was spotted by police as he drove his silver Ford Fiesta through Elgin town centre missing one vital piece of equipment.

The lack of exhaust meant fumes from the vehicle would be going into the car instead of out its rear, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh said the 2008-plate car was pulled over by police on East Road in the town at around 10.30am on September 5 last year.

Fumes could have been going into car

“They carried out a check of the vehicle and it revealed there was no exhaust fitted from the manifold to the rear of the vehicle,” she said.

“As such, any fumes from the vehicle could be passed into the vehicle rather than passed out the rear of it.

“There was no fixed penalty notice offered.”

The teenager, from Huntly, was instead charged.

Though not present in court he admitted a charge of driving a car in such a condition that its use involved “a danger of injury to any person” as there was “no exhaust fitted to prevent gas from entering the cabin”.

‘I’m not sure what he was thinking’

The teen’s defence agent Grant Dalglish said: “He was a learner driver at the time. He was looking to practise with his uncle.

“The car was not working. The uncle thought he could have it resolved and it was his idea to take the exhaust off and take it for a drive.

“I’m not sure what the thinking was. You clearly cannot drive a car without an exhaust. But my client went along with it and he was the one driving it.”

The solicitor added there was “nothing more untoward than that” surrounding the circumstances and that the teen was “simply taking a chance”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald heard the boy’s licence was vital to his job.

He handed the teenager three penalty points and a £320 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
The teenager's Ford Fiesta had no exhaust.
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street