Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer

Zack Griffiths, 25, has been fined £790 and banned from going to all football matches for three years after the "foolish" act.

By Connor Gordon
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Reveller left two strangers injured in unprovoked Prohibition assaults
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Men attacked and disfigured host when asked to leave Aberdeen house party
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Man jailed after claiming he had knife to 'make dinner'
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Student moved car to avoid parking ticket - and got caught drink-driving instead
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Pensioner denies causing serious injury in A92 ambulance crash
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Body of wanted fiance formally identified following murder of pregnant Wick teacher
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Drug-driver claimed he 'inadvertently' ate cannabis in chocolate bar

Most Read

1
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
6
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
7
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
8
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
9
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Zack Griffiths at Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to throwing a cardboard cup at Hearts winger Barrie McKay. Images: Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
What a week: No fireworks for Edinburgh but China lights a lantern

Editor's Picks

Most Commented