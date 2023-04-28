Film festival to come to Banff for Local Hero’s 40th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Film festival to come to Banff for Local Hero’s 40th anniversary

The International Classic Scottish Film Festival will run for 15 days in the town next month.

By Chris Cromar
Pennan's famous red telephone box as seen in Local Hero. Image: Polaris Publishing.
Pennan's famous red telephone box as seen in Local Hero. Image: Polaris Publishing.

Nearly 150 classic Scottish films will be screened next month at a festival celebrating the 40th anniversary of Local Hero

The International Classic Scottish Film Festival will run in Banff throughout the three-week festival between May 13 and May 27.

Two custom built boutique screening rooms in the former Grade II listed Royal Bank of Scotland building in Banff have been created for the event, while a number of other venues across the town have been secured for larger screenings.

In total, 140 films will be shown over 15 days.

Some of the films will be shown at the former RBS bank in Banff.

Matthew Ward Hunter – a film and history expert – has been appointed as the film festival director.

He is in charge of curating the collection of the movies, which is set to include everything from black and white classics, a sprinkling of horror, as well as family favourites, with screenings also featuring some current blockbuster releases.

‘Incredible opportunity’

Director of the Local Hero Festival Andrew Mellon said: “The International Scottish Classic Film Festival is an incredible opportunity to showcase what Scotland has contributed to cinema.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting such an amazing festival within a festival. Local Hero is responsible for putting Scottish cinema on the map and it’s one of Scotland’s most beloved films.

Pennan doubled for Ferness in Local Hero.

“I’ve planned this festival – alongside my marvellous team and local residents of Banff – in just five weeks. It’s a real by the community for the community event, the locals have had lots of input into the films that’ll be shown.

“The Local Hero Festival will celebrate what is, for many of them, one of the reasons they’re proud to live along this coast –  being the hometown of Local Hero.”

Daily screenings

The Local Hero Festival runs from May 6 until May 27, with the film festival showing daily screenings from 11am to 10pm over its 15 days.

Tickets are priced at £8 for general admission and from £12 for VIP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson (ITV/PA)
Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson
William accompanied by actor Tom Cruise (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert
James Corden and Adele both offered to help victims of 2017 Grenfell tragedy (PA Images)
James Corden and Adele both offered to help victims of 2017 Grenfell tragedy
First look images released of Al Murray as King Charles II in new West End show (Hugo Glendinning/PA)
First look images released of Al Murray as King Charles II in new West…
Sir Kenneth Branagh (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kenneth Branagh will return to stage to play Shakespeare’s King Lear
Three police officers with arms crossed and high-viz vests on, with hills in the background
Highland Cops: BBC Scotland show sees officers dealing with island storms and deaths and…
Jason Suedikis and Hannah Waddingham attending a photo call for season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, at Battersea Power Station in London (Ian West/PA)
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in good spirits promoting Ted Lasso series
Top Boy (Netflix)
Dushane and Sully return in tense trailer for Top Boy season three
Andrew Lloyd Webber with the-then Prince of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber plays and sings coronation anthem to Charles
A screen showing a news report through the windows of the BBC in central London, of BBC chairman Richard Sharp (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
‘Richard Sharp lost the dressing room at the BBC’ – media react to resignation

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]