Film festival to come to Banff for Local Hero’s 40th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly 150 classic Scottish films will be screened next month at a festival celebrating the 40th anniversary of Local Hero

The International Classic Scottish Film Festival will run in Banff throughout the three-week festival between May 13 and May 27.

Two custom built boutique screening rooms in the former Grade II listed Royal Bank of Scotland building in Banff have been created for the event, while a number of other venues across the town have been secured for larger screenings.

In total, 140 films will be shown over 15 days.

Matthew Ward Hunter – a film and history expert – has been appointed as the film festival director.

He is in charge of curating the collection of the movies, which is set to include everything from black and white classics, a sprinkling of horror, as well as family favourites, with screenings also featuring some current blockbuster releases.

‘Incredible opportunity’

Director of the Local Hero Festival Andrew Mellon said: “The International Scottish Classic Film Festival is an incredible opportunity to showcase what Scotland has contributed to cinema.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting such an amazing festival within a festival. Local Hero is responsible for putting Scottish cinema on the map and it’s one of Scotland’s most beloved films.

“I’ve planned this festival – alongside my marvellous team and local residents of Banff – in just five weeks. It’s a real by the community for the community event, the locals have had lots of input into the films that’ll be shown.

“The Local Hero Festival will celebrate what is, for many of them, one of the reasons they’re proud to live along this coast – being the hometown of Local Hero.”

Daily screenings

The Local Hero Festival runs from May 6 until May 27, with the film festival showing daily screenings from 11am to 10pm over its 15 days.

Tickets are priced at £8 for general admission and from £12 for VIP.