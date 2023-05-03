Man told officer ‘go back to your country’ then assaulted him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man told officer ‘go back to your country’ then assaulted him

Darren Kennedy made a number of racist remarks after he was arrested in Dingwall.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man told a policeman “Go back to your country” then assaulted him before spitting in another officer’s face.

Police had been called after Darren Kennedy tried to fight a man who had asked him to keep the noise down while he was visiting a friend.

Kennedy, 29, made the racist comment during a journey to the police station and on arrival told the officer: “You’re Polish you probably don’t understand.”

Kennedy appeared via videolink from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening or abusive behaviour, acting in a racially aggravated manner, assault and culpable or reckless behaviour.

Noise complaint sparks incident

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said the incident had started on the evening of December 17 last year when Kennedy was visiting a friend in Fingal Road, Dingwall.

“At 9.24pm the witness, who was laying flooring in a neighbouring property, approached the accused and requested that he keep the noise down,” he said.

Just over half an hour later, the man went outside again and Kennedy put his beer down on a fence before approaching aggressively and challenging the man to a fight.

The incident was captured on CCTV and police were called.

At 2.25am the following day officers attended and Kennedy was arrested and taken in a police vehicle to Burnett Road Police Station.

‘Go back to your country’

During the journey, Kennedy made a racial remark to one of the officers stating: “You are Polish, go back to your country.”

Kennedy also told the officer that “he did not wish to be held by him as he was Polish”.

He was then placed in a cell and kept under observation. When he took off his T-shirt and put it around his neck officers entered the cell to intervene and he began aggressively walking toward the officer.

As a result, he was placed on the mattress at which point he attempted to kick and bite the officer.

He then approached a second officer and shouted in such a way that spittle landed on the policeman’s face.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson acknowledged that the accused had a “poor record” and said that there were “difficulties in relation to Mr Kennedy’s mental health and emotional health at that time”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken deferred sentencing on Kennedy, who is currently in custody, for the production of reports, the case will call again next month.

