‘Check your sheds’: Police tell Orkney residents to check for missing items after haul of tools found

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police on Orkney are asking people to check if they have been a victim of crime after discovering a stash of items believed to be stolen.

Officers want people to take a look in their outhouses, garden sheds and holiday homes to find out if anything is missing.

It comes after numerous items such as tools and garden equipment were discovered on Hoy. Officers were carrying out a search on a property following a number of break-ins.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers say they are following a positive line of inquiry.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Shearer, from Kirkwall CID, said: “It appears that outbuildings, holiday homes and lets were the primary targets in this crime series, but we would appeal for anyone who believes they may have been a victim to come forward.

“This particularly applies to the island of Hoy, where the items were recovered.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quotoing CR/0053491/23.