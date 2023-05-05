Peterhead firm Wheelie World makes a comeback following cost-of-living closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead firm Wheelie World makes a comeback following cost-of-living closure

The business shut its electric go-kart track with the loss of 10 jobs - but has now opened a new venture.

By Kelly Wilson
Nicola Cruden has recently opened Wheelie Word which sells electric scooters, hoverboards, skate boards & rollerboots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Nicola Cruden has recently opened Wheelie Word which sells electric scooters, hoverboards, skate boards & rollerboots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

After being forced to close their Peterhead business due to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis William and Nicola Cruden knew they had to adapt.

They took the “sad” decision to close their indoor race track Wheelie World in October last year due to rising energy costs and a lack of footfall.

The pair then turned their attention to selling hoverboards, e-bikes and scooters through their website with it proving to be so popular they realised it was time to expand the business.

They have now opened a shop in the town’s Queen Street reviving the name Wheelie World and adding more stock to their range including stunt scooters, skateboards, helmets, safety gear and also a repair service.

Energy prices ‘shot up’

Ms Cruden, 45, said: “After Covid we didn’t get the same amount of customers coming as people were scared to go out and the electric prices just shot up.

Wheelie World also offers a repair service. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“It was toss up between putting our prices up, which we would’ve had to treble, or closing down.

We knew putting up prices would have led us to lose all our customers we did have as everybody is struggling with money.

“We used to have a team of 10 staff on the tracks and it was so sad I had to let go of them all.”

The couple, from St Fergus, renovated and opened the former arcade building just six months before the country went into lockdown.

After reopening the rising costs, especially due to the charging needs of the equipment, and the lack of customers saw the doors close.

Ms Cruden, mum to 13-year-old Lyall, who is a keen product tester, said: “After Covid our website took off and we were selling a lot of our products online such as scooters and e-bikes.

Stunt scooters, e-bikes and helmets are just some of the products available at Wheelie World.  Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“After shutting the track we decided we would just go with online sales.

“But it wasn’t professional working from home and constantly getting asked if we had a showroom.

“Having people turn up to the house wasn’t great so we thought let’s open a shop.

“It’s smaller premises and more manageable.”

Roller disco comeback

Something Ms Cruden is hoping to introduce is regular roller discos.

She said: “It’s something that’s becoming more and more popular.

“With the closure of the Beach Leisure Centre I think people are crying out for somewhere to go.

“We are on the lookout for a suitable space.”

