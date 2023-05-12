Four charged after almost £5,000 drugs seized in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been charged after drugs worth almost £5,000 were seized in Inverness.

The incident took place in the Culloden Road area at about 9.20pm on Wednesday.

Officers seized heroin with an estimated value of £4,470.

Three men, two aged 36 and one aged 29, and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and all four are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Acting Detective Sergeant Duncan Birse said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and police are committed to disrupting the supply and sale of illegal substances.

“Anyone who has information or concerns about drugs should contact police via 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”