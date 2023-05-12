Firearms discovered on riverbank handed into Stornoway Police Station

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cache of firearms have been discovered on a riverbank in the Outer Hebrides.

The weapons, which were not of recent make, were handed into Stornoway Police Station on Tuesday.

A member of the public found them on the bank of the Garry River, near the Bridge to Nowhere in Tolsta.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard how they got there, or who may know who owns them, to come forward. Anyone with information should call 101 or go to Stornoway Police Station.