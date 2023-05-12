Harry Gow to open new bakery in Aviemore this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Gow to open new bakery in Aviemore this summer

It will the 18th store for the award-winning bakery chain located at the former Subway unit.

By Ross Hempseed
Harry Gow's managing director David Gow has announced plans to open a new store in Aviemore. Image: Harry Gow.
Harry Gow's managing director David Gow has announced plans to open a new store in Aviemore. Image: Harry Gow.

Highland bakery chain Harry Gow has revealed plans for a new shop in Aviemore.

With 17 stores already open across the Highlands and Moray, the 18th store be located at the former Subway unit on Grampian Road.

Managing director David Gow said that for years, people have been asking when they were going to open a shop in the town so he’s delighted it’s finally happening.

He said: “We supply 30+ Co-ops and a few of them are in that region, and to add to that we have had a lot of demand from that area, with many of the public chasing us to come into the area and so we have been looking for some time for the right spot.

“As the first of our shops to be opened in the area, we’re looking forward to meeting new faces and getting to know more about the community.”

The former Subway store will be transformed into the popular Highland bakery Harry Gow. Image: Google Maps.

Bakery will open mid-July

With a opening date of mid-July, the store will offer an expanded offering to people who want more than the limited stock supplied in Co-op stores in the area.

The shop will also be looking to hire eight to 10 staff for its new takeaway only outlet.

Mr Gow added: “As with any new shop, we’ll be searching for a charismatic team to head up operations and deliver the award-winning standard of customer service that Harry Gow is known for.”

Aviemore is one of the most popular getaways locations in Scotland and thrives on tourism.

Harry Gow will offer up some of their signature bakes including pies, cakes and pastries that will sure to delight the swarms of tourists coming to Aviemore.

Mr Gow says he is very confident the store will be success as the brand is already established in that area through its range at Co-op stores saying it was a “natural addition” to their portfolio.

Drumroll please…We’re heading to Aviemore: home to steam trains, outdoor adventures, the Green Loch, and now your…

Posted by Harry Gow on Friday, 12 May 2023

