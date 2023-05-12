Harry Gow to open new bakery in Aviemore this summer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland bakery chain Harry Gow has revealed plans for a new shop in Aviemore.

With 17 stores already open across the Highlands and Moray, the 18th store be located at the former Subway unit on Grampian Road.

Managing director David Gow said that for years, people have been asking when they were going to open a shop in the town so he’s delighted it’s finally happening.

He said: “We supply 30+ Co-ops and a few of them are in that region, and to add to that we have had a lot of demand from that area, with many of the public chasing us to come into the area and so we have been looking for some time for the right spot.

“As the first of our shops to be opened in the area, we’re looking forward to meeting new faces and getting to know more about the community.”

Bakery will open mid-July

With a opening date of mid-July, the store will offer an expanded offering to people who want more than the limited stock supplied in Co-op stores in the area.

The shop will also be looking to hire eight to 10 staff for its new takeaway only outlet.

Mr Gow added: “As with any new shop, we’ll be searching for a charismatic team to head up operations and deliver the award-winning standard of customer service that Harry Gow is known for.”

Aviemore is one of the most popular getaways locations in Scotland and thrives on tourism.

Harry Gow will offer up some of their signature bakes including pies, cakes and pastries that will sure to delight the swarms of tourists coming to Aviemore.

Mr Gow says he is very confident the store will be success as the brand is already established in that area through its range at Co-op stores saying it was a “natural addition” to their portfolio.

