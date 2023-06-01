Crime & Courts Thief who targeted churches across Highlands and Moray has been banned from every religious building in Scotland Prolific criminal Stuart Lilley broke into churches, schools, hotels and businesses during an almost two-year crime spree. By Jenni Gee June 1 2023, 11.45am Share Thief who targeted churches across Highlands and Moray has been banned from every religious building in Scotland Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5792806/thief-targeted-churches-across-highlands-and-moray/ Copy Link Stuart Lilley targeted churches, including Dornoch Cathedral. Image Facebook / DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]