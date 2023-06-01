Midsummer Beer Happening twins with one of Belgium’s biggest beer festivals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Stonehaven beer festival has gone international by twinning with one of the biggest events of its kind in Belgium.

Ahead of the return of the Midsummer Beer Happening in two weeks, the organisers have announced its partnership with the International Streekbierenfestival Zwevegem in Flanders.

Thousands of people from across Europe are expected to travel to Baird Park when the north-east event returns from June 15-17 – with more than 150 of the finest beers, award-winning street food and entertainment on offer.

This year, the founder of Zwevegem, Yvan Devlaminck, will also be in attendance as a guest of honour.

The organisers of both events aim to work together to promote their festivals at home and abroad.

In a joint statement, they said: “Nothing brings people together like beer, community and good times – even transcending international borders.

“We share a passion for the finest beer and a commitment to bringing the people of our communities – and further afield – together. Underlying all of this is the drive to help charities and good causes that make lives better in the places where we live.”

Putting both festivals in the spotlight

Robert Lindsay, the organiser of the Midsummer Beer Happening, explained how Belgian beer festivals have provided inspiration for the Stonehaven event over the years.

He said: “Indeed, they were in many ways a template for what we do and the success that has followed.

“We have a particular affinity with the Zwevegem festival – we are both run entirely by volunteers, we are both committed to raising funds for local good causes and we both strive to make our community a better place.

“It seems only natural that we recognise and celebrate that with this twinning, that will help put both festivals in the spotlight at home and abroad.”

The open-air Flanders event has been held on August 14 and 15 each year since 2001, filling the streets of Zwevegem with 12,000 visitors drawn in by the more than 200 regional beers.

Mr Devlaminck added: “This twinning of two international beer festivals is a unique event and we are happy and proud to be the first to do this.

“Making connections across borders like this can only be enriching for each other. The aim should be to exchange ideas, inform and support each other to make both festivals even better and to give an even greater international image.

“Our Scottish friends have been present at our festival for a number of years now and for us this formal link is also an expression of the prevailing friendship between the two organisations.”