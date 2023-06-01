Midsummer Beer Happening twins with one of Belgium’s biggest beer festivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midsummer Beer Happening twins with one of Belgium’s biggest beer festivals

The Happening in Stonehaven will be return to Baird Park from June 15-17.

By Ellie Milne
Groups of people sitting on the grass in front of a white gazebo during the Midsummer Beer Happening
Midsummer Beer Happening will welcome the founder of the Internationaal Streekbierenfestival Zwevegem to its upcoming event after twinning with the Belgian festival. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

A popular Stonehaven beer festival has gone international by twinning with one of the biggest events of its kind in Belgium.

Ahead of the return of the Midsummer Beer Happening in two weeks, the organisers have announced its partnership with the International Streekbierenfestival Zwevegem in Flanders.

Thousands of people from across Europe are expected to travel to Baird Park when the north-east event returns from June 15-17 – with more than 150 of the finest beers, award-winning street food and entertainment on offer.

This year, the founder of Zwevegem, Yvan Devlaminck, will also be in attendance as a guest of honour.

The Midsummer Beer Festival tent with the name of the event printed on the side in blue
Midsummer Beer Happening is entirely organised by volunteers each year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The organisers of both events aim to work together to promote their festivals at home and abroad.

In a joint statement, they said: “Nothing brings people together like beer, community and good times – even transcending international borders.

“We share a passion for the finest beer and a commitment to bringing the people of our communities – and further afield – together. Underlying all of this is the drive to help charities and good causes that make lives better in the places where we live.”

Putting both festivals in the spotlight

Robert Lindsay, the organiser of the Midsummer Beer Happening, explained how Belgian beer festivals have provided inspiration for the Stonehaven event over the years.

Midsummer Beer Happening organiser Robert Lindsay posing with a pint of beer
Midsummer Beer Happening organiser Robert Lindsay. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He said: “Indeed, they were in many ways a template for what we do and the success that has followed.

“We have a particular affinity with the Zwevegem festival – we are both run entirely by volunteers, we are both committed to raising funds for local good causes and we both strive to make our community a better place.

“It seems only natural that we recognise and celebrate that with this twinning, that will help put both festivals in the spotlight at home and abroad.”

The open-air Flanders event has been held on August 14 and 15 each year since 2001, filling the streets of Zwevegem with 12,000 visitors drawn in by the more than 200 regional beers.

Customers purchasing beer from the bar at the Midsummer Beer Festival
More than 150 beers and ciders will be on offer at the Stonehaven event later this month. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mr Devlaminck added: “This twinning of two international beer festivals is a unique event and we are happy and proud to be the first to do this.

“Making connections across borders like this can only be enriching for each other. The aim should be to exchange ideas, inform and support each other to make both festivals even better and to give an even greater international image.

“Our Scottish friends have been present at our festival for a number of years now and for us this formal link is also an expression of the prevailing friendship between the two organisations.”

