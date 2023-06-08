Crime & Courts Man’s computers contained an hour-and-a-half of vile videos of children Simon Bishop's devices also had more than 300 indecent images, some of which were category A, the most severe. By Jenni Gee June 8 2023, 6.00am Share Man’s computers contained an hour-and-a-half of vile videos of children Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5814952/highland-man-with-vile-videos-and-images-of-children/ Copy Link The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]