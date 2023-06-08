CBRE completes Aberdeen office move to Marischal Square

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Global property giant CBRE has completed its move into a new office in Marischal Square (MSq), Aberdeen.

The firm’s north-east base is now in 1MSq after a move from west end premises on Albyn Terrace.

Its new location is home to 15 advisors and also acts as a drop-in point for a 75-strong global workplace solutions team looking after clients’ facilities across the north-east.

CBRE joins other prestigious businesses at the office, hotel and restaurant complex.

Other occupiers include include Royal Bank of Scotland, Chevron, KPMG, EY, Tenaris, the North Sea Transition Authority, Maggie’s Grill, Resident X, Mackie’s 19.2, All Bar One, Costa and Residence Inn by Marriott.

MSq – comprising 1MSq and 2MSq – is also home to The Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers, as well as radio station Original 106.

‘Excellent’ feedback from staff

Derren McRae, head of CBRE’s Aberdeen office, said: “We are genuinely delighted to have moved into Marischal Square in the heart of Aberdeen.

“The feedback from staff to date on their new surroundings has been excellent.

“It is a pleasure to work with the stunning granite backdrop of Marischal College on a daily basis.”

The focus was to design an office that embraced how we work today.” Roddy Morrison, CBRE

A number of CBRE teams advised on the relocation and fit-out of the new office.

Roddy Morrison, director in the firm’s project management and building consultancy team, said: “The focus was to design an office that embraced how we work today.

“To meet our hybrid working model, we’ve implemented new technologies, video conferencing and a variety of working spaces so we’re more efficient in how we occupy the office. In doing so, we have made significant carbon and energy savings.”

CBRE commissioned local artist Craig Fisher from the Fisher Paint Co to design and paint a wall mural depicting the working history of Aberdeen.

It shows the Granite City’s journey from being primarily a fishing town through the oil and gas industry decades and, more recently, the transition to renewable energy.

CBRE – which has its global headquarters in Dallas, Texas – signed up for a 10-year lease for one of the suites on level two of 1MSq.

The whole building boasts 122,000sq ft of Grade A office accommodation over six floors.