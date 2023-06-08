CBRE completes Aberdeen office move to Marischal Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBRE completes Aberdeen office move to Marischal Square

Firm's head of office says it's a pleasure to work with 'stunning granite backdrop' every day.

By Keith Findlay
Derren McRae, head of office for CBRE in Aberdeen, before the move into Marischal Square.
Derren McRae, head of office for CBRE in Aberdeen, before the move into Marischal Square. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Global property giant CBRE has completed its move into a new office in Marischal Square (MSq), Aberdeen.

The firm’s north-east base is now in 1MSq after a move from west end premises on Albyn Terrace.

Its new location is home to 15 advisors and also acts as a drop-in point for a 75-strong global workplace solutions team looking after clients’ facilities across the north-east.

CBRE's new Aberdeen home in Marischal Square.
CBRE’s new Aberdeen home in Marischal Square. Image: Smarts

CBRE joins other prestigious businesses at the office, hotel and restaurant complex.

Other occupiers include include Royal Bank of Scotland, Chevron, KPMG, EY, Tenaris, the North Sea Transition Authority, Maggie’s Grill, Resident X, Mackie’s 19.2, All Bar One, Costa and Residence Inn by Marriott.

MSq – comprising 1MSq and 2MSq – is also home to The Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers, as well as radio station Original 106.

‘Excellent’ feedback from staff

Derren McRae, head of CBRE’s Aberdeen office, said: “We are genuinely delighted to have moved into Marischal Square in the heart of Aberdeen.

“The feedback from staff to date on their new surroundings has been excellent.

“It is a pleasure to work with the stunning granite backdrop of Marischal College on a daily basis.”

The focus was to design an office that embraced how we work today.”

Roddy Morrison, CBRE

A number of CBRE teams advised on the relocation and fit-out of the new office.

Roddy Morrison, director in the firm’s project management and building consultancy team, said: “The focus was to design an office that embraced how we work today.

“To meet our hybrid working model, we’ve implemented new technologies, video conferencing and a variety of working spaces so we’re more efficient in how we occupy the office. In doing so, we have made significant carbon and energy savings.”

Another view of CBRE's new office showing some of the new mural showing Aberdeen's transition from fishing to oil and gas, and now renewables.
Another view of CBRE’s new office showing some of the new mural showing Aberdeen’s transition from fishing to oil and gas, and now renewables. Image: Smarts

CBRE commissioned local artist Craig Fisher from the Fisher Paint Co to design and paint a wall mural depicting the working history of Aberdeen.

It shows the Granite City’s journey from being primarily a fishing town through the oil and gas industry decades and, more recently, the transition to renewable energy.

CBRE – which has its global headquarters in Dallas, Texas – signed up for a 10-year lease for one of the suites on level two of 1MSq.

The whole building boasts 122,000sq ft of Grade A office accommodation over six floors.

