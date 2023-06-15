Scotland end World Cup qualifier preparations with Zimbabwe loss

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland concluded their preparations for the Cricket World Cup qualifier with a six-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe in Harare.

Having been put in to bat the Saltires were dismissed for 163 in 38 overs, despite a bright start to their innings.

Former Aberdeenshire man Matthew Cross made 32 and Brandon McMullen amassed 50, but once they were dismissed Scotland’s middle order fell cheaply.

George Munsey fell for a single, captain Richie Berrington and Michael Leask both made only seven and Chris Greaves fell for five.

Jack Jarvis’ 26 and 20 from Chris McBride improved things before Alasdair Evans was the last man out of a duck.

Zimbabwe chased down the meagre total in 24.5 overs, but Leask did have some joy with the ball.

He removed opener Joylord Gumbie for 37 and Craig Ervine for the same score.

Former Aberdeenshire bowler Adrian Neill removed Innocent Kaia for a duck at the start of the innings and Greaves snared Sikandar Raza for 44.

But Sean Williams’ 33 not out and 11 from Ryan Burl saw Zimbabwe home.

Scotland begin their bid to qualify for October’s World Cup on Wednesday against Ireland.