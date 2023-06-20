Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise

A man has admitted dealing drugs through his letterbox in an Aberdeen high-rise.

Steven Geddes became involved after allowing another man to stay at his home in Beachview Court and deal cannabis there.

However, when arrested, the 49-year-old confessed to officers that he had “assisted” on occasion by putting packages of cannabis through his letterbox.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that police attended Geddes’ home around 3.30pm on June 21 last year.

Officers were turned up to execute a search warrant concerning another matter and Geddes as well as a second man inside the flat were wanted on apprehension warrants.

‘His involvement was owing to his addiction issues’

While being arrested, the second man told officers a holdall in the living room was his.

Suspecting the bag may contain drugs, officers searched it and found both cannabis and cannabis resin inside.

Mr Ballock told the court: “When Geddes was interviewed by police regarding this, he openly admitted to allowing the man to deal cannabis from his address.

“According to Geddes, the man asked whether he could stay in Geddes’s address for a few days to deal drugs and stated he would pay him money.

“The man did not pay him, but Geddes stated that he was given cannabis in return.”

Geddes said that he’d told the man to leave after a few days, but also admitted “occasionally assisting by posting deals of the drug through his letterbox”.

Mr Ballock added: “Somewhat unusually, the reporting officer noted in his report that he considered that Geddes had been prevailed upon by the man, and that his involvement was owing to his addiction issues.”

‘Medicinal purposes’

The confiscated cannabis resin weighed 193g and was worth up to £560, while the 277g of cannabis was valued at up to £3,790.

Geddes, of Beachview Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to the charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Defence agent Bruce MacDonald said the second man had asked his client if he could stay at his address and deal drugs there.

He added that he had “something of a menace about him”.

The solicitor said Geddes had a good record up until his 40s, when things went downhill due to alcoholism.

Mr MacDonald said his client had been successful in “weaning himself off alcohol” but now abused cannabis “in his view, for medicinal purposes”.

Geddes was vulnerable at the time and police officers were “sympathetic” towards him, he added.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed Geddes a 12-month curfew as well as one year’s supervision.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.