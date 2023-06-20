Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise

Steven Geddes became involved after allowing another man to stay at his home at Beachview Court where they sold cannabis, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

By Danny McKay
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson

A man has admitted dealing drugs through his letterbox in an Aberdeen high-rise.

Steven Geddes became involved after allowing another man to stay at his home in Beachview Court and deal cannabis there.

However, when arrested, the 49-year-old confessed to officers that he had “assisted” on occasion by putting packages of cannabis through his letterbox.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that police attended Geddes’ home around 3.30pm on June 21 last year.

Officers were turned up to execute a search warrant concerning another matter and Geddes as well as a second man inside the flat were wanted on apprehension warrants.

‘His involvement was owing to his addiction issues’

While being arrested, the second man told officers a holdall in the living room was his.

Suspecting the bag may contain drugs, officers searched it and found both cannabis and cannabis resin inside.

Mr Ballock told the court: “When Geddes was interviewed by police regarding this, he openly admitted to allowing the man to deal cannabis from his address.

“According to Geddes, the man asked whether he could stay in Geddes’s address for a few days to deal drugs and stated he would pay him money.

“The man did not pay him, but Geddes stated that he was given cannabis in return.”

Geddes said that he’d told the man to leave after a few days, but also admitted “occasionally assisting by posting deals of the drug through his letterbox”.

Mr Ballock added: “Somewhat unusually, the reporting officer noted in his report that he considered that Geddes had been prevailed upon by the man, and that his involvement was owing to his addiction issues.”

‘Medicinal purposes’

The confiscated cannabis resin weighed 193g and was worth up to £560, while the 277g of cannabis was valued at up to £3,790.

Geddes, of Beachview Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to the charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cannabis resin.

Defence agent Bruce MacDonald said the second man had asked his client if he could stay at his address and deal drugs there.

He added that he had “something of a menace about him”.

The solicitor said Geddes had a good record up until his 40s, when things went downhill due to alcoholism.

Mr MacDonald said his client had been successful in “weaning himself off alcohol” but now abused cannabis “in his view, for medicinal purposes”.

Geddes was vulnerable at the time and police officers were “sympathetic” towards him, he added.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed Geddes a 12-month curfew as well as one year’s supervision.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Press and Journal

Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Killer mum jailed for smothering 'defenceless' baby boy to death with clingfilm
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his energy strategy
Experts say Labour's North Sea licensing ban will have ‘minimal impact’
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Union receives assurance on return of £33 million deferred budget
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
King's Birthday Honours: Former RHASS chair to receive MBE