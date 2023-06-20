From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers

When told a popular salon in Elgin was to close, four hairdressers faced the prospect of losing their jobs.

But instead of hanging up their scissors and combs, they have decided to go into business together.

HQ at Bijou is operated by four hairdressers who have worked together for as long as 19 years.

Julie Stuart, Yvonne Main, Sarah-Jane Davies and Robyn Wheeler all worked together at the previous company in Elgin.

The team have plenty experience between them, with Julie boasting 23 years, Yvonne 33 years, Sarah-Jane 23 years and Robyn 38 years.

Bijou, on Elgin’s Batchen Street, plays host to the new salon.

Perfect start for HQ at Bijou

The hairdressers said the business has been “non-stop” since the move.

Julie has said the response has been “fantastic”.

She said: “It’s been brilliant, our books have been full with both loyal customers and new ones as well.

“Batchen Street is like the new High Street, it’s full of people and the buzz is brilliant.

“It’s been non-stop since we opened.”

Sarah-Jane has worked with both Yvonne and Julie for 19 years, and Robyn for three.

The hairdresser knew that a retirement “had to come at some point” for 75-year-old Kenneth, with the salon having been open for 50 years.

She said: “We all wanted to stick together, so when Yvonne and Julie asked if we wanted to join them we jumped at the chance.

“I’m a mum, so now I can be self employed and work around my daughters needs.”

Robyn moved from South Africa in 2019, where she had also been a hairdresser.

She said: “I had three years at Kenneth’s. All of our customers have moved across with us and we’re really appreciative.”

The team offer a range of services for both men and women, including haircuts, blow dries and colouring.

‘Brilliant’ Bijou

The four women are very impressed by what’s on offer at their new venue.

Yvonne was told about the opportunity with Bijou by one of her customers.

She said: “We went to visit it and I suppose we had a vision straight away.

“For us it was a blank canvas. We could see our ideas being put together.

“The transition has been so smooth and it’s all positives.

“Bijou have been incredibly helpful.”

Sarah-Jane added: “I’m loving coming to work.

“I’m supposed to be part-time and I’ve been in every day because its been so busy and I’m enjoying every second.

“I feel like I’m at home.”

Bijou offers a gift shop, a coffee shop and a beauty salon alongside the new addition of the HQ hairdressers.