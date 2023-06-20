From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers

Four hairdressers, who all worked together at Kenneth's salon, have opened their own business together after the retirement of their former boss left them without a job.

By Alex Banks
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

When told a popular salon in Elgin was to close, four hairdressers faced the prospect of losing their jobs.

But instead of hanging up their scissors and combs, they have decided to go into business together.

HQ at Bijou is operated by four hairdressers who have worked together for as long as 19 years.

Julie Stuart, Yvonne Main, Sarah-Jane Davies and Robyn Wheeler all worked together at the previous company in Elgin.

The team have plenty experience between them, with Julie boasting 23 years, Yvonne 33 years, Sarah-Jane 23 years and Robyn 38 years.

Bijou, on Elgin’s Batchen Street, plays host to the new salon.

Perfect start for HQ at Bijou

The hairdressers said the business has been “non-stop” since the move.

Julie has said the response has been “fantastic”.

She said: “It’s been brilliant, our books have been full with both loyal customers and new ones as well.

“Batchen Street is like the new High Street, it’s full of people and the buzz is brilliant.

“It’s been non-stop since we opened.”

Sarah-Jane Davies with a client in HQ at Bijou. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sarah-Jane has worked with both Yvonne and Julie for 19 years, and Robyn for three.

The hairdresser knew that a retirement “had to come at some point” for 75-year-old Kenneth, with the salon having been open for 50 years.

She said: “We all wanted to stick together, so when Yvonne and Julie asked if we wanted to join them we jumped at the chance.

“I’m a mum, so now I can be self employed and work around my daughters needs.”

Robyn moved from South Africa in 2019, where she had also been a hairdresser.

She said: “I had three years at Kenneth’s. All of our customers have moved across with us and we’re really appreciative.”

The team offer a range of services for both men and women, including haircuts, blow dries and colouring.

‘Brilliant’ Bijou

The four women are very impressed by what’s on offer at their new venue.

Yvonne was told about the opportunity with Bijou by one of her customers.

She said: “We went to visit it and I suppose we had a vision straight away.

“For us it was a blank canvas. We could see our ideas being put together.

“The transition has been so smooth and it’s all positives.

“Bijou have been incredibly helpful.”

Robyn Wheeler with a client. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sarah-Jane added: “I’m loving coming to work.

“I’m supposed to be part-time and I’ve been in every day because its been so busy and I’m enjoying every second.

“I feel like I’m at home.”

Bijou offers a gift shop, a coffee shop and a beauty salon alongside the new addition of the HQ hairdressers.

The Future of Elgin

